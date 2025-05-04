Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson Paul Pierce Says Black NBA Players Date White Women Because They ‘Apologize More’ Although Pierce is married to a Black woman himself, said this is how some Black men view white women.







In the latest example illustrating why not everyone’s thoughts should be spoken, former NBA star Paul Pierce said on his podcast that he believes some NBA players choose to date white women because Black women are seen as difficult to deal with.

In a recent episode of his podcast “The Truth After Dark With Paul and Azar” Pierce elucidated his belief to his co-host Azar Farideh regarding what makes some Black NBA players go for white women in their dating lives.

Listen date who you want idc but it blows my mind how black men born, raised & supported thru life by nothing but black women get on here everyday uplifting every woman but which they were born. It’s giving they hate where they come from. https://t.co/cpUMXRSYrQ — Mizzuz Freeze🔥 (@Indeed_Free) May 1, 2025

“I honestly think that maybe they appreciate maybe more, and they apologize more,” Pierce answered before breaking into laughter. “They don’t mind being held accountable!”

Although Pierce is married to a Black woman himself, his comments reflect how some Black men, unfortunately, view Black women and those sentiments, predictably, kicked off a firestorm of commentary on social media.

Listen date who you want idc but it blows my mind how black men born, raised & supported thru life by nothing but black women get on here everyday uplifting every woman but which they were born. It’s giving they hate where they come from. https://t.co/cpUMXRSYrQ — Mizzuz Freeze🔥 (@Indeed_Free) May 1, 2025

Listen date who you want idc but it blows my mind how black men born, raised & supported thru life by nothing but black women get on here everyday uplifting every woman but which they were born. It’s giving they hate where they come from. https://t.co/cpUMXRSYrQ — Mizzuz Freeze🔥 (@Indeed_Free) May 1, 2025

According to data from the 2024 U.S. Census, 85% of Black men marry Black women, and an analysis of Black marriage in general published by Thought Co sets forth that 83% of Black men making over $100,000 a year marry Black women.

Furthermore, although a recent Pew Research study indicated that married Black men (79%) are less likely than married Black women (87%) to be married to a Black person, this still represents a majority of Black men, which begs the question of how and why the stereotype regarding Black men and how they see white women has come to dominate the public sphere of conversation.

According to a 2018 study from Duke University, racial and gender stereotypes of white women render them much like Pierce’s statement did; according to the study, white women are often stereotyped as warm and nurturing (put another way, docile and appreciative) and are stereotyped that way by both white and Black respondents to the study.

According to Sarah Adeyinka-Skold, a sociologist and assistant professor at Loyola Marymount University, those stereotypes implied in Pierce’s comments are harmful to how Black women navigate dating.

“Basically, both Black and non-Black men use the stereotypes or tropes that are popular in our society to justify why they don’t date Black women. As long as we have a society that has historical amnesia and doesn’t believe that the ways in which we structured society four hundred years ago still has an impact on today, Black women are going to continue to have an issue in the dating market,” Adeyinka-Skold said.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Love Is Getting Spicy! BLK Releases ‘2025 State Of Black Singles’ Report