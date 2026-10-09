Women by Selena Hill Veteran Corporate Exec Gale V. King To Be Honored At The ELC Recognition Gala Gale V. King will receive The ELC’s 2026 Heritage Award, recognizing her more than 36 years of corporate leadership, board service, and community impact.







Gale V. King, a veteran corporate executive and longtime advocate for leadership development, will receive The Executive Leadership Council’s 2026 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award, recognizing a career spanning more than 36 years in business, corporate governance, and community service.

The award will be presented Oct. 30 at The ELC Recognition Gala held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The honor comes as the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary and its longstanding work to expand opportunities for Black executives.

King previously served as executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Nationwide, where she oversaw human resources, corporate real estate, corporate security, aviation, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. In that role, she advised the company’s CEO, board, and executive leadership team on organizational culture, employee experience, and business performance.

“Gale has spent her career doing the work that lasts: building strong organizations, developing leaders and creating opportunities for others to rise,” said Michael C. Hyter, president and CEO of The Executive Leadership Council, in a statement. “Her leadership has touched companies, boardrooms, communities and The ELC itself. During our 40th anniversary year, it is especially meaningful to recognize someone who has given so much of her leadership to the institution and to the people coming behind her.”

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) will honor Gale V. King, corporate director, former Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Nationwide, and former Chair of The ELC Board of Directors, with the 2026 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award.

The Heritage Award is named for Alvaro L. Martins, one of the ELC’s founding members and its first president and CEO. It recognizes individuals whose leadership and service have helped create opportunities for future generations of executives.

King, who received the Barbara Graves Legacy Award at the 2020 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, chaired The ELC’s board of directors from 2022 to 2024. She currently serves on the boards of AutoZone and Unum Group, extending her influence across corporate governance and business leadership.

Her career also reflects a commitment to education and philanthropy. King established endowed scholarships at the University of Florida and Santa Fe College and supports initiatives in addressing homelessness and senior care. Her previous recognitions include the University of Florida Distinguished Alumna Award, YWCA Woman of Power, and National Urban League Woman of Power.

Founded in 1986, the ELC is marking four decades of developing executives and strengthening the pipeline of Black business leadership. Its programs span multiple career stages, from helping scholars prepare to enter the workforce to developing midcareer managers and preparing executives for corporate board service.

RELATED CONTENT: BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO, Earl ‘Butch’ Graves Jr., Extends An Invitation To The 10th Anniversary XCEL Summit For Men