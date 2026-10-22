Exelon CEO And XCEL Honoree Calvin Butler Speaks On Legacy And Leadership

Exelon CEO Calvin Butler delivered an emotionally charged acceptance speech to attendees at the much-anticipated 2026 Black Enterprise XCEL Summit for Men on the evening of Oct. 21. Butler reflected on his family legacy, corporate mentorship, and unwavering core values.

“First thing I thought about was my parents,” Butler remarked, referencing a tribute video shown during the ceremony. He reflected on the loss of his mother at age 47 and his father at age 67.

Butler recalled being the first college graduate in his family and said his personal story contributed to his corporate success, noting that he now leads the very energy enterprise where his father worked his entire career at a power plant right outside Springfield, Illinois.

As the first Black CEO of Exelon Corporation, Butler used the moment to highlight the generational impact of corporate mentorship and minority executive representation across America’s energy sector. He emphasized the need for corporate mentorship and community investment, attributing his historic advancement at Exelon to family support, institutional mentorship, and fraternity brotherhood bonds.

The CEO drew a direct link between corporate leadership and social responsibility, saying executive success carries an inherent duty to foster minority executive representation and invest in local communities.

“Politics will change, attitudes will change,” Butler said. “But who we are, our value system must remain consistent…shame on me if I don’t take the opportunity to invest in others.”

Butler concluded his address by sharing his long-term tenure goal at Exelon Corporation: ensuring that his executive legacy is remembered for empowering individuals and making a lasting social impact across the energy sector.

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