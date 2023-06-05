Ezekiel Lewis Named As New Label Head For Epic Records

Epic Records has appointed a new president.

The recording label has announced that it has officially named Ezekiel Lewis as president of Epic Records. He has been the label’s executive vice president and head of A&R since 2020, and in this new role, he will continue to report to Sylvia Rhone, Epic Records’ chairwoman and CEO. His duties will include leading the A&R division as he helps run the company’s day-to-day operations.

In a written statement, Lewis said, “The entire Epic Records team embodies what it means to champion artist development in this fast-moving industry and I’m excited to help shape its future. I will honor the musical legacy of Epic, our artists, and partners with my most intentional effort. I look forward to continuing our collaboration, with the singular goal of giving the world some of the most incredible and influential music created to last for generations.”

As the EVP and head of A&R, Lewis has had a hand in the development of artists such as 21 Savage, BIA, Black Eyed Peas, DDG, Future, GIVEON, Madison Beer, Meghan Trainor, Mimi Webb, Southside, Zara Larsson and more.

Rhone said, “Having been a hit songwriter and producer for many years, Zeke brings an invaluable understanding of the artist’s creative journey. His knowledge and experience of the inner workings of the music industry give him an immeasurable edge to drive key business conversations while staying true to his A&R roots.”

Lewis is a Grammy Award-winning songwriter who has written hits for Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, and Usher and has been instrumental in the careers of Mariah Carey and Yo Gotti. He was included in Billboard’s recent 2023 Power 100 List.

Before joining Epic Records in 2017, Lewis was the senior vice president of A&R at Motown Records for six years. While at the label, he worked with Ne-Yo, Erykah Badu, Migos, Lil Yachty, T.I., and Rich Homie Quan.