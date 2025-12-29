Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton SIAC Player Of The Year Fabien Duncan Transfers To Rival JCSU For 2026 Season 'After A LOT of thought and CONSIDERATION I decided that I’ll be furthering my athletic career as a GOLDEN BULL'







After making history at Allen University this past season, football player Fabien Duncan has entered the transfer portal and will play at rival school, Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU).

According to HBCU Gameday, Duncan will be suiting up for Johnson C. Smith, the current CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) football champions. The dominant running back is the reigning SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate) Player of the Year, after having a successful season breaking school records.

During this past season, Duncan became the first player in Allen University history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season. He ran for more than 100 yards in six games, and in 11 games, he rushed for 1,301 yards and 15 touchdowns. He set the school’s single-game rushing record when he ran for 229 yards on 46 carries in a game against Clark Atlanta, also scoring three touchdowns in that game. He tied the record for the most touchdowns in a football game at Allen.

He was the leader in rushing yards and touchdowns in the conference.

The running back helped Allen finish with its second-best season in school history. The team finished fourth in the SIAC and ranked eighth among Division II HBCU programs.

Duncan and the team’s offensive line set several records, including total rushing yards, total touchdowns, and single-game rushing production.

Allen head coach Cedric Pearl said he has been impressed with Duncan since he arrived at the Division II campus last season.

“Well, Duncan has been the same way since he walked in the door last year,” Pearl said. “Extremely quiet, confident, hard worker, great team guy, and great character. Guys like that, great things happen.”

Duncan is returning home, as he is from Charlotte, where Johnson C. Smith is located. Allen University is in Columbia, S.C.

