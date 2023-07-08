Stevie J. Wins Spousal Support In Divorce From Faith Evans

Faith Evans has finally settled her messy divorce from Stevie J and the soul singer has agreed to pay her ex-husband spousal support.

In court documents obtained on Monday, July 3, Evans is said to have informed the court that she has “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic support partnership rights, including support,” Radar Online reports.

The “Love Like This” singer is asking for the court to approve the agreement she and Stevie J reached which includes spousal support and covering his attorney fees. While Stevie has made public pleas to win Evans back, she wanted the latest filing to confirm the “irreconcilable differences” that led to their dissolved marriage.

“There are irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage or domestic partnership,” the filing states.

“And there is no possibility of saving the marriage or domestic partnership through counseling or other means.”

Stevie was the one to file for divorce in November 2021 at Los Angeles Superior Court after three years of marriage, People reports. The pair shared a long history dating back to Evans’ time on Bad Boy Records where Stevie worked as a producer.

They both have children from previous relationships but did not have any together. Stevie was previously linked to ex-girlfriend Joseline Hernandez, with whom he shares a daughter and Evans was previously married to the late Notorious B.I.G. and her second husband Todd Russaw.

Fans weren’t expecting the divorce filing considering the sweet birthday message Evans sent Stevie on Instagram one week before the petition. In May 2022, Stevie shared a since-deleted Instagram post begging for Evans to take him back, as captured by Hip Hop DX.

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world,” Stevie’s message read in part.

“From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart.”

However, no reconciliation was made and in April 2023, Stevie was ordered to return Evans stolen Mercedes Benz. Now the divorce has been finalized and an agreement has been reached, putting the final nail in the coffin of their marriage.

