Faith Evans Honored With 30-Year Musical Tribute Featuring Kierra Sheard-Kelly and Kim Burrell

A group of talented vocalists gathered to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Faith Evans’ debut album, Faith.

Grammy Award-nominated recording artists Kim Burrell, Durand Bernarr, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and B.Slade, along with Faith’s daughter Chyna Tahjere, hit New York City’s Town Hall stage on Feb. 28, for “Keeping The Faith: Celebrating 30 Years of Music and Entertainment with Singer/Songwriter Faith Evans.”

The event featured musical reinterpretations of Evans’s extensive catalog and a two-song performance by the soul icon, directed by multi-genre composer and conductor Damien Sneed that featured his Orchestra of Tomorrow.

The concert lineup saw vocalist Ayana George Jackson belt out “No Other Love” and “Never Gonna Let You Go,” Anitra McKinney perform “Ain’t Nobody” and “Tears Away,” and Matia Celeste Washington lead a rendition of “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore” and Evans’ radio hit “Burnin’ Up.”

Special performances of the night included the Orchestra of Tomorrow performing Evans’ interlude track, “Thank You Lord,” which was shared online, and Tahjere singing her mom’s “Caramel Kisses.”

They really CARRIED for Faith’s tribute! I always hated that her Thank You Lord (Interlude) was so short!



Bring back when R&B girlies included a gospel track on their projects 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/YQr22IUtqN — Princess Daddy 🤴🏿 (@OhWho_OhLu) March 2, 2025

Bernarr wowed the crowd with his performance of Evans’ beloved ballad, “I Love You.”

Durand did the damn thing at the Faith Evans tribute 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/2JxgoH8Wvu — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 1, 2025

Evans’ longtime friends Courtney Terr and Rufus Blaq shared stories dating back to before she found success in music. Kierra Sheard-Kelly helped close out the tribute performances with her rendition of “Keep The Faith,” and Burrell sang “Love Like This.”

Evans herself closed out her show with a live performance of “Soon As I Get Home” and “Again,” featuring Avery Wilson. She showcased a range of emotions while thanking the talent and fans who came out to celebrate.

Proceeds from the concert benefits Evans’ foundation, Ryder’s Room, Inc., named after her son, which Evans created to help provide the highest level of resources to children and their families with disabilities and different needs.

Evans, a mother of four, has released nine studio albums and over 30 chart-topping singles.

