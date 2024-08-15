Famous Amos Cookie Founder And Literacy Advocate Wallace Amos Dies At 88

The founder of the beloved cookie brand Famous Amous has died. He was 88.

Wallace “Wally” Amos, the visionary creative behind the popular Famous Amos cookie brand and a passionate advocate for children’s literacy, passed away Aug. 14 while at home with his wife, Carol, in Honolulu, Hawaii. According to The New York Times, his children, Sarah and Shawn, expressed that the patriarch succumbed to complications of dementia.

Amos started the Famous Amos cookie brand in 1975 after borrowing $25,000 to launch his business, and the sweet treat revolutionized the snack industry and became a symbol of Black entrepreneurial success. His first location was in Hollywood, California, on Sunset Boulevard.

Despite eventually losing ownership of the company and the right to use his name, Amos continued his entrepreneurial journey, opening a cookie shop in Hawaii called Chip & Cookie after moving there in 1977. By 1988, Amos had sold his cookie brand to a private equity firm, losing the treat his aunt had taught him to make.

His children, Sarah, Michael, Gregory, and Shawn Amos recalled, “With his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Famous Amos was a great American success story and a source of Black pride.”

However, by 1985, the company was struggling financially, leading Amos to bring in outside investors, eventually losing ownership of the company he had built. The brand changed hands multiple times before being sold for $63 million to a Taiwanese company in 1991.

Despite the challenges, Amos continued to innovate. He co-founded Uncle Wally’s Muffin Co. in 1992, initially starting as Uncle Noname Cookie Co. before shifting focus to muffins. Although the muffin company eventually faced financial difficulties, Amos remained undeterred, selling bite-sized cookies similar to those from his original store.

Beyond Amos’ business endeavors, the 88-year-old was emphatically dedicated to promoting literacy. The patriarch penned eight books and served as a spokesperson for Literacy Volunteers of America for over two decades.

Fans and supporters could catch Amos spending Saturdays reading to children in his shop’s reading room. His efforts earned him numerous accolades, including the Literacy Award from President George H.W. Bush in 1991, who praised him for inspiring others to learn to read.

Reflecting on his legacy, Amos once said, “Being famous is highly overrated anyway.”

His children echoed this sentiment, “Our dad taught us the value of hard work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our dreams.” They added, “We also know he would love it if you had a chocolate chip cookie today.”

Amos leaves a lasting legacy of resilience, innovation, and a commitment to education that inspires future generations.

The brand he founded has yet to mention his passing on its social media accounts, but it didn’t stop supporters from expressing condolences.

