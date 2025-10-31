HBCU by Sharelle B. McNair FAMU Says ‘No Change’ In Sight As AD Still On Paid Leave Following Legal Woes Another post from an alum feel Suggs should be given another chance in effort to stop having the athletic department in continuous limbo and if she were a white man, she would be back to work.







A spokesperson from Florida A&M University said there is “no change” regarding Florida A&M University (FAMU) Vice President and Athletics Director Angela Suggs still receiving paychecks after being arrested on fraud and theft charges, Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Suggs turned herself in back in September 2025 due to the charges stemming from her previous gig at the Florida Sports Foundation. Since being on leave since June, the FAMU athletic director hasn’t stopped receiving a paycheck for her annual salary of $250,000. Suggs’ criminal case was resolved as a result of a deal with prosecutors to drop the charges in 2028 if she met a list of demands, such as completing a gambling addiction course.

The announcement comes as an insider information blog, Rattler Nation, made claims that a member of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inner circle — John Davis — is being eyed for the permanent position. Rumor has it that John Davis, the current Republican secretary of the Florida Lottery, may be named as the HBCU’s next permanent athletic director. Davis played for the Florida State University Seminoles but allegedly doesn’t have much experience in athletic administration.

If Davis is named the new athletic director, he would be the third in the role as President Marva Johnson appointed Michael Smith in place of Suggs while dealing with her legal battle. Eight months into her post, Suggs was accused of falsifying travel vouchers and stacking $24,000 worth of personal expenses on a work credit card after visiting numerous casinos on business trips while working for the Foundation.

The scandal is added to a long list of scrutiny housed at FAMU since the beginning of 2025, including suspicious donations and the controversial hiring of Johnson. Alumni and current students voiced concerns about Johnson being hired with a lack of an educational leadership background and ties to DeSantis. With other candidates holding impressive resumes — some from other HBCUs — Johnson was hired despite criticism.

There was backlash on social media of the rumors surrounding Davis being hired, as he has faced accusations similar to Suggs. Davis was questioned by the Florida House of Representatives committee over alleged misuse of state funds, including more than $50,000 in travel reimbursements between 2021 and 2024, according to Florida Politics.

Social media users accused the president of not having the school’s best interest at heart and not having the tenacity to stand up to the governor. “Marva has no backbone and refuses to stand up to DeSantis; she has proven time and time again she works for them and not for us,” one post read.

On Facebook, another post from a FAMU alum feels Suggs should be given another chance in effort to stop having the athletic department in continuous limbo, and if she were a white man, she would be back to work. “Marva should have reinstated Angela Suggs long ago. Suggs is a well-liked, experienced athletic administrator of the highest caliber, who made a minor mistake—one that was resolved legally, with restitution paid and public embarrassment endured. The failure to return her to her post has struck many observers as unduly punitive, particularly in contrast to the political appointment now underway,” the post read.

“If Angela were a white male,” one critic noted, “she would have been back in her job months ago, and we wouldn’t even be having this conversation.”

