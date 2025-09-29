Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Wilberforce University May Bring Football Back Decades After Last Game Played The Green Wave was a powerhouse in Black college football, winning the Black College National Championship in 1931.







The country’s oldest private HBCU, Wilberforce University, may bring back football after a decades-long hiatus.

The institution has announced plans to conduct a feasibility study to explore the possibility of reviving a sport that has not been played at the Ohio school since the 1930s. The surge in student enrollment has sparked interest in establishing a football team to complement Wilberforce’s other athletic programs.

“As Wilberforce prepares to surpass 1,000 students in enrollment by 2026, it’s time to revisit the legacy and potential of our football program,” said Dr. Vann R. Newkirk, the university’s president, said in a written statement. “Rising enrollment is prompting this study, and we believe football could be a powerful catalyst for student engagement, school pride, and institutional visibility.”

The school currently has men’s teams in baseball, basketball, track and field, and cross-country. On the women’s side, Wilberforce has teams that participate in basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, as well as track and field and cross-country.

Last year, Wilberforce became the first HBCU to be sponsored by AND1.

The Green Wave was once a powerhouse in Black college football. The team, in 1931, guided by head coach Harry C. Graves (no relation to BLACK ENTERPRISE founder Earl G. Graves, Sr.), went 8-0 and was crowned the Black College National Champion. During that season, the Green Wave defeated Tuskegee University, ending the school’s 35-game unbeaten streak.

The feasibility study will help the school figure out what is needed to reintroduce football by assessing infrastructure needs, funding sources, staffing requirements, and student interest. It will also determine the opportunities to partner with local organizations and alumni to support the program’s potential relaunch.

“This isn’t just about football,” Newkirk said. “It’s about reclaiming a legacy, energizing our campus, and showing the world that Wilberforce is ready to lead again—on and off the field.”

If the study receives approval for the sport to return, football could start as early as fall 2027.

