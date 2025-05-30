News by Kandiss Edwards FAMU Presidential Search Committee Signed NDAs, Indicating Lack Of Transparency The Florida A&M University (FAMU) presidential search committee is under scrutiny for its lack of transparency for signing NDAs.







The Florida A&M University (FAMU) presidential search committee is under scrutiny for its lack of transparency in its search for the university’s new president.

The committee allegedly signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) limiting transparency in the selection process. However, information regarding potential Tallahassee Democrats is reported.

According to reports, the lack of transparency was initiated to protect the confidentiality of the applicant pool. Additionally, the closed sessions were designed to foster a fair and unbiased public opinion during the selection process. The Tallahassee Democrat reported on the language included in the document.

“I understand and acknowledge that I must hold in strict confidence and protect information containing the identity of, or any other information about, applicants for the presidential position at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. This includes, but is not limited to, names, past or present employers, locations, education, experience or any other information that might provide clues as to the identity of an individual,” the outlet reported.

The NDA bars all 15 members of the committee from sharing multiple aspects of the process. This includes details about candidates and the committee evaluations.

“As the review of presidential applications commences, it is imperative that, to the extent required or permitted by law, applicants be afforded maximum confidentiality,” the NDA document says.

Chair of the search committee and Vice Chair of FAMU’s Board of Trustees, Deveron Gibbons, confirmed reports of an NDA. Furthermore, he also spoke out against the false claims levied by the uninformed public observers.

FAMU board chair Kristin Harper spoke up about the leak of finalist names. Harper questioned the release of information in a closed process in an April meeting, The Tallahassee Democrat reported.

“How were the names of the supposed finalists announced in the Tallahassee Democrat before interviews took place?” Harper said. “How were the names of the actual finalists communicated in the Tallahassee Democrat … before the university issued an official media release regarding this process? “Tell me how that happened when there’s a nondisclosure agreement that everyone who is associated with this search process signed,” she added.

Despite the leaked NDA information, the search for a FAMU president is complete. On May 16, the university announced the appointment of Marva Johnson. The decision was met with ire from many students and alumni.

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on a protest held two days before Johnson’s selection in an 8-4 vote. Notable filmmaker and alumnus Will Packer spoke at a rally in support of Johnson’s candidacy. Like many at the event, Packer stated that Johnson will cause harm to FAMU and of all candidates, Johnson was the worst.

“I am not here to endorse Palm, Allen, or Hector, but there is one candidate that would do irreparable harm,” Packer said. “That is clearly not the right person.”

Objections to the conservative candidate’s appointment continue to circulate online.

RELATED CONTENT: Will Packer Pulls Up To FAMU To Grill MAGA-Aligned Presidential Finalist