Fanbase Partners With Pocstock So Users Can Be Paid For Training AI

Business by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton







Fanbase, a social media platform started by Isaac Hayes III in 2018, has partnered with pocstock, a curated diversity stock library owned and operated by Steve Jones.

The two entities have joined up to give content creators, social media users, and followers the opportunity to be paid for participating in training artificial intelligence (AI) on the Fanbase platform.

Fanbase allows users to monetize their content from the moment they sign up. As users are being paid to post, they will also help advance the platform.

“I am really excited about this partnership because this is exactly what Fanbase stands for. We value the cultural and creative contributions that our users make every day. This collaboration with Pocstock allows us to honor that value by making sure users are compensated for the content that helps build the future of AI and the entire social media ecosystem,” said Hayes in a written statement.

“This partnership is about opening the door for creators to the rapidly growing world of AI. AI is changing how our ideas are made and shared, and we want to make sure our community has a real place in the AI economy. Not just as consumers, but as producers. We’re excited to join forces with Fanbase and give more creators access,” said Jones.

Anyone interested in investing in Fanbase can head over to StartEngine to learn more.

The news comes right after an announcement that producer Ty Walker has partnered with Hayes, the son of late R&B singer and actor Issac Hayes, to use Fanbase to create and distribute microdramas in 2026, according to Deadline.

“Fanbase already supports short form video, robust creator tools, and subscriptions, which are key components of this format. Development is already underway inside the app, and we are excited to partner with Braveheart Entertainment, Keisha and Wild Peach,” Hayes said in a statement.

