Fans Demand Refunds From Rick Ross After Being Unable To Get To ‘Forbidden Land’ For 3rd Annual Car & Bike Show

The rapper seemed to take comfort in bragging that he had 12,000 people at the event.

Rick Ross reveals he has 12,000 people in attendance at his mansion for his annual car show. pic.twitter.com/Fi6mH4SQZM — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 1, 2024

While celebrities like Bun B, Quavo, and Badazz Boosie were inside enjoying the festivities, many people couldn’t get in due to lack of shuttles, the event organizers running out of wristbands to give to paying customers, and people just not getting in the highly advertised event. Amidst the backlash, many people who couldn’t get in for whatever reason are demanding refunds from Ross and his team.

Meanwhile, in the comment section of a post by Ross promoting that the car show can be viewed via Sck Media TV, several patrons complained directly to him about their inability to get into the event after paying for tickets.