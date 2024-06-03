Rick Ross, Car & Bike Show, Fayetteville, Georgia
by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton

June 3, 2024

Fans Demand Refunds From Rick Ross After Being Unable To Get To ‘Forbidden Land’ For 3rd Annual Car & Bike Show

The rapper seemed to take comfort in bragging that he had 12,000 people at the event.

The reviews are in and according to online reviews, Rick Ross‘ 3rd Annual Car and Show was, to some, a disaster for several reasons. Disgruntled fans have posted online complaints ranging from not being able to get in, despite having prepaid tickets, long lines, and the event being disorganized, according to TMZ Hip Hop.
While the Miami-bred entrepreneur and rapper seemed to take comfort in bragging that he had 12,000 people at his “Forbidden Land” property in Fayetteville, Georgia, on June 1, he had people online blasting him and his event for the mishaps and blunders some experienced trying to enter the estate after paying $250 per ticket.

While celebrities like Bun B, Quavo, and Badazz Boosie were inside enjoying the festivities, many people couldn’t get in due to lack of shuttles, the event organizers running out of wristbands to give to paying customers, and people just not getting in the highly advertised event. Amidst the backlash, many people who couldn’t get in for whatever reason are demanding refunds from Ross and his team.

Meanwhile, in the comment section of a post by Ross promoting that the car show can be viewed via Sck Media TV, several patrons complained directly to him about their inability to get into the event after paying for tickets.

“I didn’t get a chance to go inside because of the shuttle services and the extremely long lines, I spent my hard working money and was disappointed 🤦🏽‍♀️”
“Waiting 3 hours to get to a shuttle was terrible. Security was TRASH, they didnt do their job. They let ppl cut the line. They need to do wayyyy better. I won’t be going again because of it!”
@paigeemccannn you are absolutely right! We were lucky to wait 1 1/2 hours. But that return from the shuttle took me over the edge. Cops weren’t shit! This one female cop was picking people from the crowd and allowing them on. They were splitting up families. People were jumping the barricade they decided to place up while we were standing. Cops were like walk to the end we will let you on a bus, then they didn’t! Hot mess! Never again in life periodt!”
“Can we get into the show though? Been standing in line for an hour. These shuttles are 30 minutes apart.”
This is the second straight year that there were complaints about the event. After last year’s car show, according to WSB-TV, residents in the area who visited the plaza near Ross’ property complained about the amount of garbage left in the area. Although there was no direct evidence linking the trash to Ross’ event, people who shop and work there made that accusation. Ross’ attorney denied it had anything to do with the rapper’s event.

