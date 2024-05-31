Rick Ross is ready to bring his annual car and bike show to Fayetteville, Georgia, June 1.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the Miami-bred recording artist is inviting back fans and enthusiasts to his 235-acre property that he has dubbed “The Promise Land” for the Third Annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show.

The event is scheduled Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For some, the cars and bikes from across the nation will be the focus, but fans can check out the live music and food and see some of Ross’s celebrity friends and entertainers.

Tickets must be purchased in advance; none will be available for sale onsite. It’s $250 for general admission and $500 for VIP parking.

This year’s planning for the event went smoothly compared to last year, when the City of Fayetteville initially denied Ross a permit. WSB-TV reported that the town’s residents complained to the Fayette County Board of Commissioners and urged officials to reject the rapper’s permit.

City officials confirmed the director of planning and zoning for Fayette County denied the license because the event did not comply with the county’s zoning ordinance.

Ross still held the event, even though residents in the area near Ross’ property complained about the amount of garbage left in the area afterward. News First reported earlier this week that the South Fulton Police Department announced it was working with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Public Safety to help with the logistics surrounding the event to mitigate traffic issues.

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said law enforcement will make sure area residents won’t be inconvenienced. “What we’re trying to do is make sure that we manage the flow of traffic into the facility and out in a very orderly way so that we don’t have that level of gridlock that we’ve seen in the past,” Meadows said.

He also mentioned the event had sold 10,000 tickets.

