Fantasia Makes A Splash With A New Swimwear Line, ‘Addies Place’ In Honor Of Her Late Grandmother

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor is making a huge splash in the fashion space with a new, soon-to-arrive swimwear line.

The R&B singer told her Instagram followers about her new business endeavor, Addie’s Place LLC, and that she was ready to take the ladies back to the glory days of swimwear.

“Do you remember when swimwear was sexy yet classy? I want to bring that vibe back,” Barrino-Taylor captioned a slideshow of photos lounging in a white monokini.

She shared that Addie’s Place honors the life of her late grandmother. According to The Christian Broadcasting Network, the singer’s grandmother, Apostle Addie Collins, died from a massive heart attack in 2015 after serving as a pastor for several years.

The “When I See You” singer added that soon the Addie’s Place line would include exclusive nightgowns, swimwear, and a beautiful candle launch.

A load of Barrino-Taylor’s followers are already on board with the singer’s incoming launch. “Bring classy and elegance back PLEASE!!!!,” one user commented. Another said, “Here for it all!! It’s time, and this generation is READY 🔥🔥❤️.”

In another post flaunting the elegant swimsuit, the 39-year-old American Idol winner talked to her followers about having true independence.

“I’m sitting back admiring the fact I have true independence in having my own label, running several successful companies, watching my artists and team flourish in their gifts, bouncing back from people writing me off and overlooking me, rising from the bottom and healthier than I’ve ever been, my career is catapulting, I have four beautiful children, two grandkids and happily married to a king,” she wrote.

Celebrities Taraji P. Henson, Da Brat, and Tabitha Brown appeared in the comments under the post. They commended Barrino-Taylor and showed their support toward the singer’s life and career journey. “Your glow-up is so inspiring!!!” Henson wrote.

The Addie’s Place Instagram page already has over 40,000 followers.