Fashion Designer Claims Beyoncé's Stylist Did Not Pay For His Work -- Bey's Team Issues Receipts

A fashion and art designer has made strong claims accusing the stylist of musical artist Beyoncé, Marni Senofonte, of not paying for his work.

Designer Nusi Quero made the accusations on Instagram earlier this week in a now-deleted post.

Quero wrote, “As a stylist for B, I really expected the best from you and your team. “But since you won’t respond to texts and emails. I supposed this is the final venue I can utilize before legal means to settle your outstanding balances, that you’ve owed me and my collaborator for about 3 months.”

According to Page Six, Beyoncé‘s publicist responded in a statement, according to Page Six, stating Quero made “deeply troubling” claims about not being compensated for his work.

“Designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed. In fact, he was paid for his work, and there is proof of all payments made. We have been in communication with his team and there were three payments made to him. The first payment was made on May 9, 2022,” the publicist said.

Beyoncé’s reps told Page Six there were issues with Quero’s bank during the second payment, a 50% down payment on the agreed cost, that was wired.

But while Quero admits there was an issue with his bank, he claims the issue was immediately corrected.

The third and final payment was also returned, according to the statement, when Quero changed his account number.

“It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part,” said Beyoncé’s reps.

But despite the previous dilemma, the reps claim payments were in fact made to the designer.

“After persistent and exhausting communication to get the correct information on his account and two unsuccessful wire transfer attempts, a physical check was mailed to him for final payment on September 29, 2022,” the reps stated to Page Six.

“Marni paid a 50 percent deposit to me for one of the three jobs, (not the album cover), nothing more, and it took over a month to get it to us,” Quero wrote online, providing no further comment on the matter.