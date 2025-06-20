News by Kandiss Edwards Fat Joe Sued For $20M By Ex-Hype Man Alleging Years Of Abuse And Sexual Misconduct With Minors. Rapper Denies ‘Lies’ Dixon filed his lawsuit in the New York district court, and he alleges Fat Joe committed multiple sex and workplace crimes.







Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena is being sued for $20 million by his longtime hype man Terrance “T.A.” Dixon.

Dixon filed his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, June 19. According to Dixon, he was forced to watch the “Lean Back” rapper have sexual relations with minors, amongst other actions. He also alleges being subjected to multiple physical, sexual, and workplace abuses. Additionally, Dixon claims he witnessed the rapper engage in pedophilia with two minors. He is asking for $20 million for his suffering.

The lawsuit names multiple defendants in Cartagena’s camp, including Pete “Pistol Pete” Torres, Richard “Rich Player”Jospitre, and Roc Nation as defendants, the Independent reported.

Dixon and Cartagena worked together for 16 years. He claims during his employment, the Grammy-nominated rapper did not credit him for his music contributions. The former hype man says he often gave input on multiple facets of Fat Joe’s popular songs including adding background vocals and lyrics to “Congratulations,” “Ice Cream,” and “Money Over B—hes.”

According to the suit, Dixon is “asserting civil claims for violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act,” “fraudulent concealment, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress and money laundering.”

🚨 BREAKING: Ex-hypeman T.A. Dixon has sued Fat Joe, alleging coercion into 4,000+ sex acts, financial exploitation, and abuse. Roc Nation (Jay Z) has been named as co-defendant. Attorney Tyrone Blackburn lead the 157-page lawsuit filed today. Shocking details emerge. https://t.co/bYI6wORSrE pic.twitter.com/MmXK0InoGz — P Diddy Trial Updates (@JewelMansy) June 19, 2025

The lawsuit also provides specific allegations about Cartagena’s behavior with two underaged Dominican girls. Cartagena allegedly paid for clothing and cell phone payments for a 16-year-old girl who he was sexually involved with. Additionally, he claims Fat Joe financed a Brazilian Butt Lift for a young girl he met overseas. After their meeting, Fat Joe allegedly transported the minor to New York. Along with the BBL, Cartagena, claims the lawsuit, began to finance the 15-year-old’s lifestyle. This included paying for a Florida condo and all bills associated with her maintenance, the suit states. Similarly, the suit named a third 15-year-old “Minor Doe” who received the same treatment.

“[Fat Joe] began having sexual relations with Minor Doe 2 when she was 15 years old after a concert overseas. Defendant flew Minor Doe 2 to New York City and Miami, Florida, on multiple occasions. Due to Minor Doe 2’s body being adolescent and not fully formed, Defendant paid for her to get a Brazilian Butt Lift. Minor Doe 2 eventually left Defendant and is now married to a professional athlete,” the complaint states.

TA's lawsuit also outlines allegations of Fat Joe's sexual activity with three minors. pic.twitter.com/fyGOGtKdpL — 🧑‍⚖️ The Diddy Docket (@diddydocket) June 19, 2025

The alleged sexual abuse did not end with the young girls. The Independent reported on the sexual abuses allegedly endured by Dixon himself.

Reportedly Fat Joe subjected Dixon to “a wide spectrum of sexual coercion, psychological control, forced exhibitionism, and surveillance-based humiliation, including being compelled to perform sex acts under observation, being filmed, or directed by [Fat Joe] in the presence of others — tactics designed to control Plaintiff’s body, erode his autonomy, and ensure silence.”

The lawsuit says Dixon was allegedly forced “into humiliating situations, including sex acts performed under duress and surveillance, accompanied by threats of abandonment in foreign countries if (he) refused compliance.”

Fat Joe’s legal team has vehemently denied all accusations. Lawyers for the rapper contend the suit was brought in retaliation. In April 2025, Cartagena sued Dixon for defamation of character. Cartagena believes the claims made by Dixon are an attempt to extort money from the rapper.

Joe Tacopina, Fat Joe’s attorney, gave a statement to The Independent denying the defamatory allegations.

“The allegations against Mr. Cartagena are complete fabrications — lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure. Mr. Cartagena will not be intimidated. We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable.”

