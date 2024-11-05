Fat Joe Claims Puerto Ricans Voting For Donald Trump Suffer ‘House N——a Mentality’

The fallout continues from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s “joke” comparing the island of Puerto Rico to garbage at a Trump rally that took place in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27. Bronx rapper Fat Joe spoke on the controversy surrounding the comedian’s joke and lambasted Puerto Ricans who still say they support the former president for the Nov. 5 presidential election.

On Nov. 1, Breakbeat Media News posted a video clip of a conversation with Fat Joe about Puerto Ricans who still support Trump after Hinchcliffe’s rhetoric regarding not only Puerto Ricans but also Black people. The discussion was part of its special, “Us: A Summit on Black & Brown Men & The Vote.”

“It breaks my heart. If any of you guys got Puerto Rican friends, when you go over there and you go visit, the first thing they tell you is, ‘My island, my island. Yo, you went to my island.’ How the hell are they gonna call Puerto Rico an island of garbage and when I post on my Instagram, ‘These the guys you voting for?’ I see Puerto Ricans saying, ‘No, we’re still for Trump 2024.’ That’s that house n**ga mentality. That’s the Latino that wish he was white. Those the guys in the comments, you know? [They] change they voice up [and] try to sound white, trying to fit in. Those the guys I’ve been fighting my whole life because they look at me like, you know, what I am.”

Although Fat Joe took a stand against those supporting the former president, people in the comments reacted to Joe saying “N**ga mentality” due to the recording artist being of Puerto Rican descent. Some feel he isn’t allowed to use the word even though he grew up in the South Bronx, mostly around Blacks. A similar controversy ensued several years ago when another Bronx native, Jennifer Lopez, used the word in one of her songs.

