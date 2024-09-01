Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson Hip-Hop Legend Fatman Scoop Dies At 52 Following Collapse On Stage Celebrities like Ciara dn Missy Elliot paid tribute to Fatman Scoop on social media







Fatman Scoop, considered by many to be one of the greatest hype men to ever exist in Hip-Hop, died on Aug. 30 after he reportedly collapsed on stage during a concert. The rapper’s family confirmed his death in an Aug. 31 Instagram post. He was 53 at the time of his death.

According to NBC News, Fatman Scoop, whose real name is Issac Freeman III, was performing at the Green and Gold Party, a summer concert in Hamden, Connecticut, when he experienced a medical emergency while on the stage.

Lauren Garrett, the mayor of Hamden, issued a statement offering condolences to Freeman’s family and thanking those who offered assistance during his emergency.

“On behalf of the Town of Hamden, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Isaac Freeman, known as Fatman Scoop,” Garrett said. “He was a wonderful performer with a wide following as evidenced by the thousands of fans that came to see what would be his last performance at Hamden Town Center Park.”

Garrett continued, “I am grateful to the audience members and to our paramedics that attempted to offer life-saving assistance. For anyone who is having difficulty processing and mourning Isaac’s loss particularly after witnessing the tragedy unfold at town center park, we will be hosting grief counseling with our social worker.”

The family’s post to Freeman’s IG page served as a somber tribute to the performer whose voice seemed to possess boundless energy.

“It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop,” the family wrote. “Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.”

The post continued, “FatMan Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage. FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

Freeman worked with several artists throughout his career, including Missy Elliott, Ciara, Timbaland and Magoo, and Mariah Carey.

Some of those artists, like Ciara and Missy Elliott, shared their tributes to Freeman on social media.

Elliott wrote on Twitter/X, “Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time. Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten.”

Ciara captioned a video she posted of Freeman in the studio on the same platform, writing, “Rest Easy FatmanScoop! You were truly one of the best voices in hip-hop! I’m so glad I got to experience your greatness! We will all miss you greatly.”

