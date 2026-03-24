Entrepreneurship by Mitti Hicks Fearless Fund Officially Launches In Africa, Awards Over GH₵100K In Grant Money Fearless Fund Africa awarded its first grant to Khadija Talalawa, co-founder and CEO of The Cheer Natives.







During its official launch in the Motherland, the Fearless Fund Africa recently debuted in Ghana, kicking off with a live pitch competition showcasing women-led entrepreneurship in the West African nation. Fearless Fund Africa awarded its first grant to Khadija Talalawa, co-founder and CEO of The Cheer Natives. Talalawa’s food and beverage company focuses on using locally sourced ingredients to create natural products.

According to Fearless Fund, Talalawa’s company was selected for its growth potential and market relevance.

“I’m very honoured, grateful, and humbled. For the work that we’ve done to be seen and appreciated like this means a lot,” Kadija expressed. “I’m grateful to Fearless Fund Africa for believing in us and supporting us.”

About Fearless Fund Africa

The kick-off on March 21 brought together investors, partners, policymakers, industry stakeholders, and women entrepreneurs at the Accra Marriott Hotel. Fearless Fund Africa’s launch drew strong participation from Ghana’s entrepreneurial and investment sectors, as well as advocates for women’s economic empowerment.

Fireside conversations with investors and industry leaders focused on access to capital and business resilience. The conversations also focused on scaling opportunities for women entrepreneurs across Africa. In addition to the grant money, the launch also introduced the Fearless Fund Africa Fund. The fund will provide loans ranging from GH₵10,000 to GH₵30,000 to women entrepreneurs.

“The launch of Fearless Fund Africa in Ghana represents a powerful step toward closing the global wealth gap,” said Arian Simone, founder and CEO of Fearless Fund. “We are proud to invest directly in local founders and equip African women entrepreneurs with the capital and support they need to build thriving businesses.”

With its official launch, the Fearless Fund Africa will focus on expanding access to capital for entrepreneurs across the continent. While the launch began in Ghana, the Fearless Fund Africa will expand. Through its fund, the organization invests directly in local founders, supports sustainable businesses, and strengthens local economies. The fund is designed exclusively for the continent, with a long-term vision to expand across African markets and support the next generation of fearless builders.

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