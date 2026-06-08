Sports by Edwian Stokes Rookie Revolution: How Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Shattered Tom Brady’s Licensing Record To Set New $30M Blueprint Federal NFLPA filings reveal a historic shift in sports economics, as rookies Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter out-earn established veterans, capitalizing on collegiate NIL momentum to rewrite the rules of personal branding and financial autonomy in professional sports.







In a historic reshuffling of sports economics, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter have completely rewritten the financial record books as first-year players.

According to federal filings by the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), Sanders and Hunter generated the two largest single-season licensing royalty payouts in league history. Sanders earned $17.7 million through SS2Legendary LLC, while his former Colorado teammate, Hunter, secured $12.8 million through TIPENTERPRISE LLC. Their success as rookies highlights an unprecedented effect on both rookie earnings and broader league economics.

Sanders, 24, and Hunter, 23, are the first NFL rookies to make more than $10 million in a year from group marketing, a level only veteran players had reached before. Both broke the previous record of $9.5 million, set by Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021-22. Front Office Sports reports that total group licensing revenue given to players was $297 million last year, powered by sales of merchandise, digital avatars, and trading cards. Sanders’ $17.7 million in royalties far exceeds his four-year rookie contract of $4.65 million. This windfall offsets the typical financial penalty of a lower draft position, showing a player’s brand can out-earn base salary from the start. Unlike Sanders, Hunter gets the best of both worlds: as the second pick in 2025, he receives a fully guaranteed $46.49 million rookie contract.

Shifting the Athletic Landscape

In the past, top off-field royalty payouts mostly went to veteran players with multiple championships. This system regularly meant Black athletes relied mainly on their regular team salaries. Sanders, selected in the fifth round of the 2025 draft (144th overall), and Hunter have changed this trend by topping the NFLPA’s single-season royalty payouts as rookies. Sanders set a new record with $17.7 million, and Hunter followed with $12.8 million. As first-year NFL players, Sanders and Hunter earned a combined $30.5 million in group licensing royalties.

Both players beat previous records, including Tom Brady’s $9.5 million with the Buccaneers in 2021-22 and Patrick Mahomes’ recent earnings of over $8 million with the Chiefs. Sanders’ $17.7 million in licensing revenue is much higher than his four-year, $4.65 million rookie contract, showing that a strong personal brand can earn more than a base salary right away. As the second overall pick in 2025, Hunter pairs his record licensing revenue with a $46.49 million rookie contract.

Greater Economic Empowerment and Representation

For Black athletes, who make up most of the NFL roster, these numbers show real progress toward financial fairness. In 2024, Black players accounted for almost 58% of top group licensing earners, up from 32% five years ago.



Minority athletes now hold four of the top five group licensing positions, including four of the top five spots for group licensing earnings. This includes Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillian, who earned $4.5 million, and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who earned $4.3 million. These changes show how the league’s economic landscape is evolving. They have developed strong fan bases under “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders at Jackson State University and the University of Colorado.



By taking advantage of college Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, they joined the NFL with ready-made retail audiences. NBC Sports reported that demand for Sanders’ merchandise grew a lot even before he became Cleveland’s starting quarterback in Week 11. While popular new players attract big investments, relying too much on viral fame can be risky. Changes in consumer trends or unexpected performance on the field can impact merchandise sales.

To keep things stable over time, brands and sports executives should consistently analyze the market and diversify their brands. To track changes in athletes’ marketability, professionals can check active rosters on Sports Illustrated and review group licensing rights through the NFLPA. These monetary results show an important lesson for future athletes: financial success now depends not just on draft position, but also on the community and brand an athlete builds.

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