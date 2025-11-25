Contracted FedEx Employees Arrested in Massive Cargo Theft Ring In Georgia

Several workers who were contracted to work for FedEx have been arrested after allegations that they were involved in a theft ring in Georgia.

According to Fox Carolina, 35-year-old Quandrickus Dominique Major, 35-year-old Daniel Glasco, and 37-year-old Quentin Jackson, who worked for FedEx Ground as drivers, along with 43-year-old Manathan Colbert and 33-year-old Quincy Jones, have been arrested for their alleged roles in the theft ring. They were all employed by a third-party logistics subcontractor.

Major was charged with four counts of misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects. Glasco and Jackson were also arrested in connection with the Colbert Drug Trafficking Operation.

At the same time, Glasco was also charged with theft by taking and three counts of theft by receiving stolen property. Colbert and Jones were found to have stolen items allegedly traded for illegal narcotics.

Police officers said they received a phone call about a stolen FedEx package marked as “delivered” on April 1. Someone else had admitted to officers that they actually purchased the package’s contents online after seeing a posting on Facebook Marketplace. Investigators later received probable cause that Major had the stolen package and sold it to another person in March, according to officials.

After investigators executed a search warrant of the suspect’s residence on May 2, they discovered illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and several FedEx packages and packing slips belonging to other people. During the probe, investigators found that Glasco and Jackson were also involved in the thefts taking place during deliveries.

Some of the recovered items were determined to have been taken from FedEx Ground trucks by the suspects while they were working.

Everyone who was suspected of being a part of the theft ring has been terminated by FedEx’s subcontractor, officials said.

Anyone who believes the suspects’ actions may have victimized them is encouraged to file a claim with FedEx at www.fedex.com/en-us/customer-support/claims.html.

