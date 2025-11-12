News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Pardons Georgia RICO Defendants While Case Risks Being Dismissed Without Fani Willis Replacement Willis warned that the state would have difficulty in filling her spot as the country is living in a “culture of fear.”







As individuals in the Georgia election interference case were granted pardons by President Donald Trump, the case risks being tossed out by a judge after the state has failed to find a replacement prosecutor to take over, after disqualifying Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, CBS News reported.

Days before the Veteran’s Day holiday, Trump pardoned several of his friends listed in Georgia’s ongoing RICO indictment, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro. However, the case is in limbo as the state’s deadline of Nov. 14 to appoint a new lead prosecutor approaches. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has ordered the deadline or he will dismiss the indictment as a whole for “want of prosecution.” In other words, the case would be tossed since the prosecutor “failed to actively pursue” it.

In a statement, Executive Director of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council, Pete Skandalaki, said the group “cannot intelligently answer questions of anyone requested to take the appointment or to do his own due diligence in finding a prosecutor who is not encumbered by a significant appearance of impropriety.” However, he highlighted that his team has been working diligently to fulfill the judge’s orders. “We will continue to carry out our responsibilities without being influenced by matters outside the scope of our assigned task, with the goal of complying fully with Judge McAfee’s order.”

Willis warned that the state would have difficulty in filling her spot after the Georgia Supreme Court ruled to remove her from the election interference case against Trump and his followers. She feels the country is living in a “culture of fear” as the president has set a precedent to threaten anyone who holds him accountable for his actions. “The reality is it’s going to be hard to find a prosecutor that’s not afraid to prosecute that case when one of the primary defendants is threatening anyone that would dare to prosecute them,” Willis said in an October 2025 interview.

“To only do they not have the resources to do the case, but there’s fear mongering going on right now.”

If the federal case gets tossed, there is still hope for the state charges the indictment holds as, according to Georgia Recorder, Trump’s pardon has no direct effect on the racketeering case in Fulton County. Eighteen alleged co-conspirators were accused of participating in a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by casting fake electoral votes and pressuring county election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss to falsely admit to witnessing ballot fraud.

One of the pardons went to former celebrity publicist Trevian Kutti, who Willis accused of trying to scare Freeman into issuing doubt on Fulton County’s election system. He celebrated the pardon on Instagram with a post featuring a song “Praise God” by his former client, Ye, formally known as Kanye West. “WOKE UP THIS MORNING WITH PARDON FROM THE PRESIDENT. STILL UP ON TOP. THE DEVIL IS MY OPP. CAN’T PAY ME TO STOP! MY GOD AT THE TOP! THANK YOU @realdonaldtrump,” she wrote.