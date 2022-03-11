FedEx Launches A Second E-Commerce Learning Lab Program for Minority Small Business Owners

Are you a woman-owned minority small business owner wondering how to take your small business online? Not sure what the best e-commerce platform is for small business owners? Wondering how to launch a successful small business online store? Are you looking for ways to improve your e-commerce business and sell more online?

Enter the FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab. Powered by non-profit partner Accion Opportunity Fund and leading e-commerce consultancy 37 Oaks, the FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab is a multi-faceted four-month program designed to help minority small business owners – primarily women of color – who are looking to develop or expand their e-commerce operations. The program includes:

Immersive e-commerce courses and workshops

Coaching from industry experts

Networking with fellow entrepreneurs

Online sales support and order fulfillment through Summer 2022

A $2,000 business grant to support e-commerce growth plans

Created specifically for minority small business owners, the FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab initiative is a crucial component of FedEx Cares, FedEx’s global community engagement program. “Before the program, we were really struggling with scaling our online sales,” says India Russell, Co-Founder of Everything Sauce. “All of the information covered during the program was very valuable and very thorough … Now, we have a solid blueprint and know what we want to implement to have a successful e-commerce store.”

“This is our fifth year of organizing special programs that directly reach out to women-owned minority small business owners and empower them with the resources they need to succeed,” says Rose Flenorl, Global Citizenship Manager at FedEx. “With the boom, we have seen in the growth of e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will prove to be especially helpful in taking participants from the brick-and-mortar to online.”

Applications to participate in the FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab are open now until Friday, April 1, 2022. For eligibility requirements or to apply, click here.