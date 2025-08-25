Entrepreneurship by Mitti Hicks Modupé Congleton Is Finally Free: Fired From Amazon As DEI Exec To Launching Black-Owned Athleisure Brand Finally Free celebrates the journey to freedom







Finally Free is the newest Black-owned athleisure brand on the market. It was born out of President Donald Trump’s target on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Modupé Rouse Congleton was working a high-profile position at Amazon within DEI before it was eliminated. It was the first time in her more than 20 years working as a corporate executive that she found herself in this predicament.

“It felt like failure, especially when you’re doing impactful work,” she told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I spent about two months reconnecting with myself, going to therapy, and fighting my way through depression and grief.”

It was during this time of healing and regrouping that Congleton began to think about ownership differently. For more than two decades, her work has been both regarded as impactful and legacy-building for corporations. Yet, despite her accomplishments, Amazon still let her go. Reflecting on how a company parted ways with her after meaningful work created a fiery passion never to give a corporation that kind of power over her life’s purpose. Congleton decided to continue that purpose-driven work by launching her own luxury athleisure collection called Finally Free Clothing Brand.

Finally Free Brand Celebrates Liberation Journey

Congleton said Finally Free celebrates the journey to freedom. It honors the hard work of overcoming obstacles.

“When someone asks, ‘What’s the name of your clothing line?’ and I respond, ‘Finally Free,’ I usually hear someone say, ‘OMG. I just got chills,’” said Congleton. “I think it’s because these words are such a universal concept that no matter what race, gender, or where you are in the world, there is something that has bound you.”

While the Black-owned brand primarily targets women, there are items, including t-shirts, hoodies, and hats for men and products deemed as unisex.

Within the first two months of launching, the brand had over 400,000 impressions and over 300,000 views on TikTok as she and her team worked to showcase the brand. Her brand is resonating worldwide, with site visits from people in Brazil, South Africa, and more.

Black Women Overwhelmingly Impacted By DEI Crackdown

A recent report found that Black women are taking the hardest hits as the Trump Administration cracks down on eliminating and banning DEI initiatives. A recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed the jobless rate for Black women rose to 6.1% in April, a full percentage point surge from 5.1% in March, as BE previously reported.

However, despite being let go after Amazon announced it would halt its DEI initiatives, Congleton still chose to market herself on her former employer’s platform.

“What’s powerful about healing is I’ve had to honor the totality of the journey,” she said. “I cannot deny that Amazon has mastered the art of customer experience, convenience, and accessibility. They also have multiple avenues and lanes to continue to generate wealth for small businesses like mine.”

Still, Congleton says the best way for consumers to support small businesses like hers is to shop directly on their websites. She added that as more people pull back from spending money with large corporations and retail giants, they are turning to small businesses, especially Black-owned ones.

“That’s the only way we will keep leveling the playing field. Our businesses have to exist […] because our stories have to be told,” she said.

In addition to the Finally Free clothing brand, Congleton recently published the guided journal, “Finally Free Presents: A Guided Path for Your Journey to Freedom.” The journal is designed to help readers claim their full voice, release shame, and connect with their truth.

