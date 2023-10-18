Find Out How Americans Can Save 50 Percent On Amazon Prime Memberships

Amazon offers a lower-cost version of its popular Prime membership to Americans receiving government assistance.

The Prime Access Program was initially launched in 2017 and was only available for people receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC). In 2018, the retailer expanded the program to include citizens who receive other government benefits, including Medicaid, Supplemental Security Benefits, Tribal Assistance, and Low-Income Energy Assistance.

The e-commerce giant often offers more competitive prices, making this program especially beneficial to people living on fixed incomes.

Prime members can save on medical supplies such as blood glucose monitors, compression garments, and assistive devices. Amazon Pharmacy’s RxPass allows Prime members to receive eligible medications for a flat fee of $5 per month.

With its subscribe and save program, parents can receive up to a 20% discount on diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, and other items.

Students can also benefit from the discounted program. Prime Reading allows members to access a plethora of books and magazines via Kindle, tablet or mobile apps. Other educational materials can be found on Prime Video. The library of movies, television shows, and documentaries is often less expensive than cable and other streaming services. This can benefit students in underserved communities where they may not have access to various educational tools.

Prime membership can help improve the quality of life for people with disabilities and those who do not have access to reliable transportation. With free one-day and same-day shipping, shoppers can deliver items to their homes promptly.

Amazon Fresh, the retail giant’s partnership with Whole Foods, offers discounted prices, and groceries can be delivered to their homes within hours.

For more details or to check for eligibility, visit the Prime Access program website.

