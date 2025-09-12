News by Jameelah Mullen History In the Making: First Woman Preaches At National Baptist Convention Annual Meeting The National Baptist Convention ordained its first woman preacher in 1965.







Reverend Tracey L. Brown became the first woman to preach at a worship service during the National Baptist Convention, U.S.A., Inc.’s (NBCUSA) annual meeting.

The 63-year-old pastor learned of the accomplishment from NBCUSA leaders moments before the Sept. 9 service held at the Kansas City (MO) Convention Center.

“I feel humbled and honored,” said Brown, founder and pastor of Ruth Fellowship Ministries in Plainfield, NJ, told Religion News Service.

Although women have been preaching in local Baptist churches for years, Brown’s sermon was a significant moment.

“It’s a long time coming; it’s 2025,” Professor Renita Weems told Religion News Service. “A lot of local churches are light-years ahead of the executive cabinet of the National Baptist Convention.” The organization is 145 years old.

In her sermon, Brown spoke mainly about recent changes in the church, including some of the traditions lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she acknowledged that the church has benefited from being forced to adapt.

Brown, who has been an ordained minister since December 15, serves as an Associate Minister of the Rose of Sharon Community Church in Plainfield, New Jersey. She founded Ruth Fellowship Ministries in 1999.

At the close of the evening worship service, Rev. Boise Kimber, president of NBCUSA, praised Tracey Brown, saying the night “will go down in the history books,” Religion News Service reported. Kimber discussed his plans to increase the visibility of women leaders and younger pastors.

In April, Kimber appointed Rev. Debbie Strickling-Bullock as the first female chairman of NBCUSA’s Sunday School Publishing Board.

In June, Kimber faced criticism after reports surfaced that NBCUSA received donations from Target for education and economic development initiatives. This occurred during a months-long boycott led by Pastor Jamal Bryant, another Baptist leader, due to the retail giant’s decision to scale back its DEI initiatives.

