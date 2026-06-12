HBCU by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Fisk University Moves Forward With Innovation Center, Promises Community Transparency The proposed facility is a key component of Quantum Leap, a long-term campus development initiative.







Fisk University has plans to move forward with a proposed 100,000-square-foot Innovation Center in North Nashville, responding to community interest and concerns by pledging transparency and minimal impact on surrounding neighborhoods, according to the university.

The proposed facility is a key component of Quantum Leap, a long-term campus development initiative that Fisk describes as the most extensive master plan in the university’s 160-year history. According to the university, the project would include a 70,000-square-foot technology center and a 30,000-square-foot academic facility designed to expand access to technology, workforce training, and educational opportunities.

The statement comes as community members and alums have raised concerns and are seeking additional information about the project’s potential effects on the surrounding area. Critics of the center say the potential pollution and strain on local water and energy resources aren’t worth the investment.



“Fisk University understands and appreciates the community’s response to and interest in Quantum Leap and the Innovation Center,” the university responded in its statement. “Our North Nashville neighbors have played a critical role in that history, but also remain essential to our future. We would never cause harm here.”

University officials said planning for the broader Quantum Leap initiative has been underway for approximately two years and has included input from students, faculty, alumni, board members, and community partners. Fisk said it is continuing outreach efforts and inviting community leaders to learn more about the proposal and participate in discussions about the project.

According to the university website, the Innovation Center is intended to strengthen digital infrastructure and help address gaps in access to technology and workforce development opportunities. Officials said expanding access to technology is increasingly important as advancements in the field continue to outpace availability in many communities.

Fisk said community impact has been a guiding consideration throughout the planning process.

“Since Quantum Leap’s inception, our plan for the Innovation Center has been guided by a ‘do no harm’ philosophy, and we remain fully committed to total transparency, disclosure and accountability every step of the way,” the website reads.

The university added that the facility is being designed to operate without creating additional burdens for nearby residents, calling that objective a “non-negotiable design requirement.”

Fisk officials said they will continue engaging with residents and providing project updates as planning for the Innovation Center progresses.

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