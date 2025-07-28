Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman LSU Basketball Star Flau’Jae Johnson Hosts 3rd Annual Back2School Giveaway In Hometown The giveaway supplied all things "back to school" for the families of Savannah.







LSU Basketball’s very own Flau’Jae Johnson hosted her third annual Back2School giveaway in Savannah, Georgia.

The generous college player gave back to the youth of her hometown as they all prepared for the upcoming school year. Johnson donated book bags, school supplies, and uniforms to the families that showed up on July 25 and 26.

According to WBRZ, Johnson stated that over 2,500 people came to the city’s Enmarket Arena for the items. Using fake money with Johnson’s face on it, kids “bought” the items that would help them in the classroom.

The event went beyond school giveaways, partnering with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund to provide free mammograms for eligible attendees. The giveaway even entertained its young participants, with bounce houses and other activities to make it a family-friendly affair.

As Johnson gained recognition for her talents on the court and the stage, she also sought to give back to the city that raised her. She began the school giveaway to help families in need throughout Savannah, while establishing a legacy of philanthropy in her blossoming career.

The giveaway comes as Johnson embarks on her senior year at LSU, where she is the star of its women’s basketball program. However, the FIBA gold medalist has used her money and NIL earnings for a greater purpose with the help of her mother.

The 21-year-old recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast to discuss how her mother helped her save her money.

“She cut my checks in half,” explained the 5’10” guard. “She’s like, ‘You giving away this money, I know you are.’”

Johnson expressed how she also feels “guilt” for reaching this pinnacle of success and wealth. However, she makes sure to put her money where her mouth is by establishing charitable events.

“She makes sure I follow through…Cause I’m working every day,” added Johnson. “But my mama, man… she’s the brains behind it.”

