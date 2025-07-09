Flau’jae Johnson Adds Gold To Accolades, Leads Team USA To International Win

In helping Team USA go undefeated at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile, at the Center of Collective Sports, Louisiana State University’s Flau’jae Johnson won her very first gold medal.

Johnson took to her social media platform to announce the achievement after averaging 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and one assist for the seven games she played in. She helped Team USA go 7-0. The team defeated Brazil, 92-84 July 6.

“Wow, something amazing I can add to my resume: 1X GOLD MEDALIST

First, I want to thank the committee for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love on a national level! Secondly, thank you to my teammates for pushing me and to all the new friendships I made, I’m so thankful for you all!”

Although Johnson did not play a lot of minutes during the tournament, she did have a great outing July 4 against the Dominican Republic.

According to LSU, the junior scored 22 points, pulled down seven rebounds, and handed out two assists. After scoring over 20 points, Johnson became the ninth USA player to record 20-plus points in an AmeriCup game.

The finals featured two undefeated teams, both sporting a record of 6-0. In head-to-head competition, Brazil was ahead in the America’s Cup series 6-3. The two teams last met in 2023 when Brazil took two games from Team USA, beating them during the group phase and then again at the gold medal game. The last victory Team USA registered against Brazil was four years ago in the 2021 semifinal when they bested them 71-60.

Several months ago, Johnson confirmed she would be returning to LSU for another year. After being part of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship, led by former teammate Angel Reese, she stated that she wants another title, but with her leading the team.

“Once I taste the national championship more and more,” Johnson said after LSU’s loss to UCLA. “I feel like that national championship I have, yeah, I was a big factor in it, but there were bigger factors. I want my own one, you know what I’m saying? Where I lead the team. That’s what you really want.”

