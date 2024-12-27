Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Flau’jae Johnson Goes Instagram Official With Tigers Star Chris Hilton Jr. Flau'Jae Johnson made her romance with Chris Hilton Jr. Instagram official.







LSU women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson waited until Christmas to confirm her romance with LSU Tigers wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr.

The college athletes made their romance Instagram official on Christmas by posting up photos in their matching pajamas.

“Santa listened #MerryChristmas,” Flau’jae captioned the post.

The relationship announcement was met with support from Flau’Jae’s followers, with many sharing how cute they found the new couple.

“SO CUTEEEE,” one fan wrote.

“Now, this is inspirational,” added someone else.

Their public debut comes one month after Flau’Jae teased the man in her life in an Instagram Story post that showed an anonymous man near a bed filled with rose petals and candles under a neon sign stating “Be My GF.” Hilton followed up with a subtle confirmation after the Tigers beat the Oklahoma Sooners on Nov. 30 by posting a photo of them hugging each other in front of a mirror and another of them from a photoshoot.

In April, Flau’Jae shared the type of guys she prefers to date, which included someone tall.

“I don’t see myself dating a regular person. Can’t date a NARP. ‘Normal ass Regular Person,'” she told Baller Alert. “You can’t date no short boy. You gotta be a good person. Gotta be able to make me laugh, funny, a good heart. I don’t need anybody like negative energy.”

The LSU women’s basketball team is having an impressive season, standing at 14-0 and ranked No. 6 nationally. Flau’jae is averaging 20.9 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, along with 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Meanwhile, Hilton has recorded five receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns this season, both of which were scored against Oklahoma on Nov. 30. The student-athletes appear to be going strong into the new year following a romantic Christmas holiday.

