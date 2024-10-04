Flavor Flav Auctions Trademark Clock To Combat Racism

The Black Music Action Coalition held an event Oct. 3 in Beverly Hills and unexpectedly, former Public Enemy group member Flavor Flav placed his trademark signature clock up for auction.

According to Billboard, the Long Island-bred entertainer put up his clock to help raise money for the organization. The former reality TV star jumped on stage to showcase the timepiece and told the audience, “I want to auction off my clock, man.” He made a bold claim with what he felt the piece of jewelry would get. “We can go to $80,000 or $90,000 for this clock.”

Although the clock did not get that high of a bid, it was taken home by a bidder who put up $15,000 for the personal item from Flav.

The $15,000 spent on the clock will go toward initiatives to help address “systemic racism within the music industry” while also preparing the “next generation of industry leaders.”

The event raised money for the Black Music Action Coalition, an advocacy organization that was founded to address systemic racism within the music business.

“When most are turning down the volume around social, racial, and economic justice, we’re doubling down on efforts and spotlighting the positive and meaningful impact that the music industry has made on society, which is what we hope to inspire with this event,” BMAC CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers stated before the fourth annual gala.

Flav is no stranger to helping others as he showed recently at the Paris Olympics. The clock-wearing personality lent his support to the USA Water Polo team before the Olympics after team captain Maggie Steffens asked for support on social media. The Associated Press reported that Flav worked out a deal naming him as a sponsor for the USA Water Polo team and promised the team he’d be there for the support the team needs.