The Real MVPs: Flavor Flav And Alexis Ohanian Come Through In Big Way For Olympian In Paris

Flavor Flav and Serena Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, came to the rescue of an Olympian who couldn’t afford her rent.

According to Page Six, Veronica Fraley, who is in Paris to compete in the women’s discus throw competition, said on X that her school had only sent her 75% of what she owes in rent, yet football players are paid enough to afford to purchase new cars and houses.

I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent 😒 my school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything 😂) enough to buy new cars and houses 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾 — Veronica™⚓️ (@vmfraley) August 1, 2024

Her words did not go unnoticed by the former Public Enemy hypeman.

I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!! — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024

The “911 is a Joke” frontman, who is actually in Paris for the Olympics, responded with a screenshot of proof of payment and even assured her he would go see her compete in person.

Man of word,,, and Imma try and come by and support you in person tomorrow ,,, LMK what time pic.twitter.com/9seNCQSHCZ — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024

The generosity didn’t stop with Flavor Flav. Ohanian also responded on X and offered to contribute in addition to Flav’s donation.

“C’mon now! I’ll split it with @flavorfav.”

He publicly displayed the amount he sent to Fraley, which was $7,760.

Flav also lent his support to the USA Water Polo team after team captain Maggie Steffens asked for support on social media. The Associated Press reported that Flav worked out a deal to name him a sponsor for the USA Water Polo team and promised the team he’d be there for the support the team needs.

“As a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports – imma personally sponsor you, my girl, whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team. That’s a FLAVOR FLAV promise.”