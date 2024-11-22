News by Sharelle Burt US Flight Bans Thwart Philanthropy Efforts and Haitians Trying To Fly To Haiti For The Holidays Let's hope a holiday miracle happens....







The travel bans from the United States to Haiti have added severe strains for humanitarian efforts and the country’s natives who want to fly in for the holidays, NBC News reported.

In early November, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented a 30-day ban after gunfire hit a Spirit Airlines plane while flying into Port-au-Prince. The ban has affected efforts for certain nonprofits such as Hope for Haiti, a nonprofit organization that helps overcome poverty. While they are normally able to fly in supplies for the Caribbean nation, chief program officer Linda Thelemaque says gang violence has riddled their plans.

“We’ve been dealing with severe challenges due to gang violence, which has essentially cut off ground transportation,” Thelemaque said.

“Now, with flights canceled, we’re facing increased costs and delays in delivering essential supplies, including $10 million worth of medication.”

Thelemaque had plans to work on Nov. 19, but her flight was canceled, although the FAA “says the ban will lift on Dec. 12, most airlines are rescheduling flights for February,” she said.

After the FAA issued the ban, the U.S. State Department issued a warning for those wanting to travel to Haiti, advising of “kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited health care.” In an added note, the department mentioned airports and people traveling by car had become targets for violence. A couple from Spokane, Washington was traveling to Haiti for a meeting on future elections, something that hasn’t happened since 2016. However, when the ban was issued, Renee Ballantyne and her husband found themselves stranded.

According to KXLY, Ballantyne, who works with the Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee, described her trip as “stuck in a gang-fueled crisis.” What was supposed to be a quick trip turned long, starting with a helicopter ride to the Dominican border.

“We got to the Dominican border. We walked across, we checked ourselves out of Haiti and walked across the border, then we jumped on the scooter, took the scooter to the bus, and then a 6-hour bus ride to Santo Domingo, where we flew back to the United States,” Ballantyne said.

While the trip was long, Ballantyne felt relieved to travel safely, as so many others are less fortunate.

“While I was feeling incredibly grateful to be on the plane, I also felt really sorry from a humanitarian standpoint,” she said. “There are five million Haitians right now on the brink of starvation and there’s over 700,000 people that are displaced.”

CEO of the Haitian American Alliance of New York, Yolette Williams, shared similar thoughts on the struggles of Haitians living in the United States looking to fly home. In addition, the flight ban is disrupting holiday traditions for a heavily Catholic and Christian country. January 1 is not only New Year’s Day, but also Haitian Independence Day, celebrated with parades, fireworks, and dancing. “We may be physically far from Haiti, but we remain deeply connected. Families are consumed by the news of worsening violence and are mourning senseless killings,” Williams said.

“Many Haitians save their vacations for December to reconnect with loved ones. Now, that opportunity has been taken away.”

RELATED CONTENT: The Voices Of Haitian People Must Be Loud, Proud, And Fearless