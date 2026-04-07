Florida A&M University To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Sports Hall Of Fame With Seven Inductees

Florida A&M University will celebrate its 50th anniversary of enshrining student-athletes, coaches, and supporters by inducting seven individuals on September 18 in the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame.

The FAMU Sports Hall of Fame announces the 50th Anniversary Class



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/ZJSixHnBT1#FangsUp — Florida A&M Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) April 3, 2026

The inductees are: Judith Kibii (cross country and track & field), Leroy Long (men’s tennis), Williams Evers (football), Tyrone McGriff, Jr. (football), Sean Gilliam (baseball), Brandi Tatum-Fedrick (coach), and Ben Crump (supporter).

The ceremony will be hosted by fellow FAMU Sports Hall of Famer, Pam Oliver (Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame), who was inducted in 2016.

Expected to come out and welcome the 2026 inductees are these former FAMU Rattlers: Andre Dawson (1987 National League MVP), Marquis Grissom (multiple MLB Gold Glove winner), Rey Robinson (Olympic sprinter), Vince Coleman (National League All-Star), Greg Coleman (NFL punter), Henry “Killer” Lawrence (three-time Super Bowl champion with the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders), Albert Chester (two-time national championship quarterback), Natalie White (MEAC women’s basketball standout), Shaunta Pelham (MEAC track record holder), Waite Bellamy (FAMU’s all-time leading men’s basketball scorer), Mike Gillespie (two-time MEAC champion and NCAA Tournament winner), Clemon Johnson (NBA champion), and Terrence Woods (two-time NCAA three-point scoring champion).

Additional details surrounding the 50th anniversary celebration of the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame will be announced next month

The Florida A&M University Sports Hall of Fame was the brainchild of athletic director Hansel E. Tookes, Sr, who launched it in 1976. It was started to recognize the very best in Rattler athletics.

In other FAMU athletics news, the school’s track and field program set two school records during at the 2026 Pepsi Florida Relays on April 3 and 4.

Janaree Kinchen set a new school record when the freshman clocked in at 11.15 seconds in the women’s 100 meters, while the women’s 4×100-meter relay squad, which includes Kinchen, Diandrenique Gaines, Arayana Ladson, and Kiersten Clark, broke the school record with a 43.65 in the preliminary round of the meet.

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