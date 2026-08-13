(Photo: John Mac/Flickr) BE The Game by Edwian Stokes WNBA Target Of Political Grandstand As Florida Attorney General Threatens Criminal Charges On Flagrant Fouls The Women's National Basketball Players Association responded firmly to external political involvement.







Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has faced strong criticism from sports analysts and corporate leaders after threatening criminal prosecution of Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) players for standard on-court fouls. His social media statements, made after a hard foul during a nationally televised game on Aug. 8, mark a significant escalation in political actions targeting a league made up mainly of Black women.

The WNBA knows better than to play games down here in Florida, because I’ll be charging people with assault. https://t.co/wryaIdyFz3 — James Uthmeier (@JamesUthmeierFL) August 8, 2026 The controversy began during a game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever when Sky guard DiJonai Carrington received a Flagrant 2 foul for contact with Fever forward Sophie Cunningham’s head and neck during a fast break. According to The Associated Press, Carrington was immediately ejected and fined $1,000 by the league. After the game, Carrington posted “WHITE PRIVILEGE” on social media, sparking widespread media commentary and renewed discussion about racial double standards in sports reporting.



She later clarified, stating, “I want people to understand that my reaction comes from seeing how Black women are disproportionately penalized in these situations. My intent was never to hurt anyone, but the consequences and public reaction speak volumes about the ongoing inequities we face on and off the court.”

Performative Politics Without a Franchise

Instead of letting league officials and standard athletic governance handle the play, Uthmeier seized the opportunity to insert state power into professional sports.

“The WNBA knows better than to play games down here in Florida,” Uthmeier posted on X, adding, “Because I’ll be charging people with assault.”

He later clarified his threat to specify “assault and battery.” As Yahoo Sports noted, Uthmeier’s legal posturing lacks practical authority since Florida has not hosted a WNBA team since the Orlando Miracle and Miami Sol folded in 2002. Critics view the attorney general’s comments as an alarming attempt to exploit the legal system for partisan theater at the expense of professional Black female athletes.

The event led to different reactions from the coaches and players. Stephanie White, head coach of the Indiana Fever, admitted that the call was serious but rejected the idea that there had been malicious intent.

“I don’t believe that DiJonai deliberately came out and hit her across the neck as she did, but the incident did take place, and I thought it was the correct decision,” White stated in her press conference after the game.



Cunningham called the blow “unnecessary,” while Carrington said that she had been making a genuine effort to get the ball. The Guardian pointed out racial double standards in that politicians tend to stay quiet when white athletes commit physical fouls, while hard fouls by Black women are quickly condemned and treated criminally by some officials who are looking to gain political advantage.

Exploiting Eligibility Rules Through Political Stunts

Uthmeier expanded his public comments to criticize the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA), specifically the league’s player eligibility definitions. His remarks coincided with a publicity effort by former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, who announced plans to declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft to highlight language in the CBA that defines players as women without specifying gender identity criteria.

According to an internal memo acquired by the news organizations, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the team executives that the rules regarding player eligibility are the result of collective bargaining and that a task force would look into making long-term policy changes.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) responded firmly to external political involvement, emphasizing inclusion and player protection while rejecting attempts by politicians to use the union for publicity. Union representatives stated that while difficult conversations will continue within the sport, players “will not be used as political pawns.”

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