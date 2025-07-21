Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman OK Rattler Nation! Florida A&M Takes Top Spot In Forbes HBCU Ranking For Online Programs The school earned the top spot for its low cost tuition and high graduate rate.







Rattlers, rejoice! Florida A&M University has just taken the top spot in a new HBCU ranking published by Forbes Advisor.

The Tallahassee institution ranked No. 1 among HBCUs with the top online programs. Forbes released the list on June 27, spotlighting these schools’ ability to showcase their culture and academic prowess virtually. The publication compiled its ranking of the top 10 HBCUs that offered the most technological bang for their bucks.

Florida A&M made the top of the list with an average yearly undergraduate tuition of $5,785. It also boasts a high student retention rate of 86%. It mainly offers online bachelor’s programs, primarily in popular degrees such as information technology, sociology, criminal justice, and psychology. FAMU even holds the highest graduate rate of 57%, the highest out of all the schools mentioned.

“The university’s online degrees combine asynchronous course delivery with synchronous and fieldwork opportunities,” detailed Forbes. “FAMU also partners with Ed2go to offer open-enrollment career training programs online.”

The school also came out on top in terms of its low-cost tuition, earning the top score for the lowest student loan default rates among alums. For those seeking an HBCU education but already established in the workforce, the school offers flexible class schedules with an affordable application fee of $30.

Its tuition holds a stark difference from its runner-up, Delaware State University. The HBCU has an average in-state tuition of roughly $10K annually. However, its online program offerings can help those seeking degrees in public health, social work, and accounting.

Rounding out the top five are North Carolina Central University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Bowie State University. The last HBCU to make the cut included Tennessee State University.

Although TSU has the lowest student retention rate at 60%, with an accompanying low graduation rate of 32%, the school still comes with its own unique benefits. It earned the top score, a remarkable 170%, for average percentage of tuition covered by financial aid.

Virtual learning offers a more accessible opportunity for students to still gain a quality education without the full-time commitment of in-person classes. For those wanting to receive an HBCU experience and degree, this academic pathway may help achieve this goal without sacrificing one’s wallet.

