Florida Attorney General Challenges NFL’s Rooney Rule, Threatens Legal Action

Florida’s top legal official is pushing back against one of the NFL’s longstanding diversity initiatives, warning the league it could face legal consequences if changes are not made. Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a formal letter Wednesday to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, arguing that the Rooney Rule — a policy requiring teams to interview minority candidates for key leadership roles — amounts to unlawful discrimination.

Uthmeier contends that hiring decisions should be based strictly on qualifications rather than demographic factors.

In the letter, as reported by ESPN, Uthmeier criticized the policy in blunt terms, writing, “NFL fans in Florida don’t care what color their coach’s skin is. They care what colors their coach is wearing — and that those colors are winning on the football field.” He further asserted that “the Rooney Rule and its offshoots are illegal in Florida,” and requested confirmation by May 1, 2026, that the league would stop enforcing the policy within the state. He warned that failure to respond could lead to a civil rights enforcement action.

The NFL confirmed it received the letter and is reviewing its contents. League Executive Vice President Jeff Miller responded by defending current practices, stating, “We believe our policies are consistent with the law and reflect our commitment to fairness, opportunity, and building the strongest possible teams.”

The Rooney Rule, introduced in 2003, requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for positions such as head coach, general manager, and coordinator. The policy was created to address longstanding disparities in hiring across the league. However, recent hiring cycles have continued to draw scrutiny. This offseason, only one minority candidate secured a head coaching position, and Black coaches filled none of the 10 openings.

Speaking ahead of the Super Bowl, Goodell indicated the league planned to reevaluate the policy to “continue to make progress” on diversity efforts. Meanwhile, Art Rooney II, who chairs the league’s diversity, equity, and inclusion committee, acknowledged the shifting legal and social landscape.

“There’s no question that the environment has changed in recent years,” Rooney said, adding that the league must ensure its policies remain compliant with evolving laws. “We do have an obligation to make sure that our policies comply with the laws…we’ve got to look at that and make sure we’re in compliance.”

As the league reviews the challenge, the dispute highlights growing tensions between diversity initiatives in professional sports and evolving state-level legal interpretations.

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