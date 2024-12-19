News by Mitti Hicks Florida High-Rises Are Sinking, According To Study Almost three dozen high-rise condos and luxury hotels along a nearly 12-mile stretch from Miami Beach to Sunny Isles Beach have sunk or settled between 0.8 and 3.1 inches.







A study finds that high-rises in South Florida are sinking. Almost three dozen high-rise condos and luxury hotels along a nearly 12-mile stretch from Miami Beach to Sunny Isles Beach have sunk or settled between 0.8 and 3.1 inches.

According to scientists and researchers from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and the Earth Science, about half of the buildings are under a decade old.

“The discovery of the extent of subsidence hotspots along the South Florida coastline was unexpected,” Farzaneh Aziz Zanjani, the lead author, said in a statement. “The study underscores the need for ongoing monitoring and a deeper understanding of the long-term implications for these structures.”

The study also points out the devastating Champlain South Condominium Tower collapse in Surfside, Florida, on June 24, 2021. Ninety-eight people died in the building collapse, which researchers say highlights the need for monitoring building stability in coastal areas.

“While the collapse was primarily attributed to the deterioration of reinforced concrete because of poor maintenance and design flaws, ongoing concerns persist regarding the potential impact of South Florida’s coastal Karst environment on the structural integrity of buildings,” the report reads.

While scientists say it’s not uncommon for buildings to sink slightly during and even soon after construction, it’s alarming that some changes occurred

several years later.

What’s Going On With The Surface?

Researchers say South Florida’s geology plays a significant role in its vulnerability.

“South Florida’s geology is generally characterized by young, highly porous limestone containing dissolution features like vugs, cavities, and sinkholes,” said researchers, adding, “but the geological situation of the barrier islands is complex because the limestone may contain interbedded sand layers.”

The limestone under the South Florida beach, which is also mixed with layers of sand, can ultimately shift under the weight of the buildings and high rises. According to the report, construction activities accelerate the settling.

The scientists’ report is clear: They want to continue studying how buildings are impacted and whether they sink at different rates. This will provide them with more insight and help to monitor long-term damage.

