News by Keka Araújo Florida Man Convicted Of Sex Trafficking Nearly A Dozen Women And Girls Session’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.







Shannima Yuantrell Session, also known as Shalamar, was found guilty by a federal jury in the Southern District of Florida on 13 charges of sex trafficking involving nearly a dozen women and girls.

On Sept. 23, the 47-year-old predator from Lake Placid, Florida, was convicted of forcing his victims into performing sex acts for pay from July 2011 to July 2013 and again from February 2016 to February 2019.

Session preyed on vulnerable women and girls, many of whom were dealing with housing instability, substance abuse, and neglect. He manipulated the survivors with false promises of work and housing, only to exploit their circumstances and coerce them into prostitution. His victims were forced to endure degrading and dangerous conditions, such as performing sex acts in squalid trailers and orange groves frequented by migrant workers.

During the trial, evidence revealed that Session controlled his victims by withholding food and shelter. Some victims were denied meals unless they complied with his demands. In addition, he sexually assaulted the women himself after they had been forced into commercial sex with multiple men —some with as many as 18 men in one night.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division condemned Session’s actions, stating, “The defendant used despicable and horrific means to terrify and coerce nearly a dozen women and girls to engage in commercial sex. The Justice Department is committed to protecting vulnerable victims from such cruel exploitation.”

Clarke continued, “This prosecution reflects that commitment. It is a testament to the courageous young women who cooperated with law enforcement to expose, prosecute and hold accountable this defendant for the years of misery he inflicted on scores of women.”

“Vindicating the rights of human trafficking victims and other vulnerable persons ranks among the highest priorities of our office,” said U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida. “Human trafficking is a crime of exploitation. We will not allow human traffickers to prey upon others for profit, as humans are not commodities but rather demand our united protection. Our office’s dedicated prosecutors, victim witness coordinators, and support personnel will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to combat human trafficking and bring offenders to justice.”

“Today’s verdict is a step towards justice for the nearly dozen victims who were forced by Shannima Yuantrell Session into sex trafficking and endured his reign of horrendous and abusive control,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI Miami Field Office. “This verdict is a testament to the cooperation and commitment of several law enforcement agencies, including the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. We will continue working with these and other partners to dismantle human trafficking networks that operate in the shadows and brutalize their victims.”

Session also used extreme physical violence to maintain dominance over his victims. Testimony detailed instances where he hit victims in the back of the head to avoid visible bruising. In one example, he dragged a woman into a shower and beat her with a metal nutcracker. He also choked another victim into unconsciousness and beat several others with a baseball bat.

In addition to physical abuse, Session employed firearms to intimidate his victims. In one particularly chilling incident, he threatened to kill a victim after she questioned his treatment of her. When she attempted to flee, Session fired a shot into the air, further terrorizing her.

FBI Special Agent Jeffrey B. Veltri of the Miami Field Office praised the victims for their courage in exposing Session’s crimes. “This verdict is a step towards justice for the nearly dozen victims who endured his reign of horrendous and abusive control,” Veltri said.

The trial also revealed that Session exploited victims’ drug dependencies, supplying them with cocaine and methamphetamine to compel them into continuous commercial sex with migrant workers.

Session’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, a maximum of life behind bars, and mandatory restitution. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Hoover and Trial Attorneys Leah Branch and Matthew Thiman prosecuted the case.

