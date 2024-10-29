Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Floyd Mayweather Inks Monumental $402M Real Estate Deal To Acquire Over 60 Affordable Housing Buildings In NYC Floyd Mayweather is breaking ground in NYC real estate.







Floyd Mayweather is making a big move in New York City after signing a substantial real estate deal to acquire more than 60 buildings in the Big Apple for an impressive $402 million.

Acquiring over 1,000 affordable housing units in the leading U.S. market showcases the dreams Mayweather has turned into reality since his dominance in the boxing industry and his ongoing success as a business mogul. According to The Real Deal, this multifamily acquisition focused on properties in Upper Manhattan would rank among the city’s largest deals this year.

It’s a full-circle moment for the boxing legend, who grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has spoken openly about once living “seven deep” in a one-bedroom in New Brunswick, New Jersey, as a child.

“Growing up I used to dream about owning just one home by myself, when you work hard you can achieve anything,” Mayweather told TMZ.

“This purchase holds deep emotional significance for me and my family,” he told The Real Deal.

Mayweather closed the deal on Wednesday, Oct. 16, and will pay the remainder in the fourth quarter or early 2025. It’s not his first venture into New York real estate. The 15-time world champion has shared his investment in nine skyscrapers alongside office giant SL Green and is also involved in SL Green’s casino bid in Times Square.

“When people see what I have now, they have no idea where I came from and how I didn’t have anything growing up,” he told Mercury News in 2007.

Mayweather retired from boxing with a 50-0 record after defeating Conor McGregor in August 2017. He earned $275 million from the about and another $100 million from his exhibition fight with Logan Paul in 2021.

Despite his rise from humble beginnings, Mayweather’s career earnings have reached the billions, positioning him among the world’s wealthiest athletes and the richest boxer ever. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion.

