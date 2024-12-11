News by Sharelle Burt Floyd Mayweather Is ‘Proud To Support The Jews’ After Being Swarmed By Angry Mob In London This isn't the first time the boxer was called out on his support of Israel.







Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather is speaking out after rumors spread that he was attacked by an angry mob for his support of Israel, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The incident occurred in London, where Mayweather appeared at a jewelry store. As a crowd started to follow him, a bystander allegedly asked the boxer if he supported Israel, to which he reportedly responded with, “I’m proud to support the Jews.” That is when things went left.

The comment reportedly led a member of the mob to take a swing at the world champion. However, Mayweather said, in a statement, that never happened.

“Let me set the record straight…there’s no truth to the rumors going around. I wasn’t punched or touched in any way. What you’re seeing is just my security doing their job to keep things under control,” he wrote in a statement posted on social media.

“I was in the UK for a quick 48-hour stop to do some shopping, and unfortunately, people let jealousy and negativity fuel false stories. I’m perfectly fine, and there’s really nothing more to it.”

Statement from Floyd Mayweather after videos emerged of him being pursued by a group of protesters in London last night… pic.twitter.com/IaafevetB7 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 11, 2024

In a video circulating on X, Mayweather is seen being escorted out of the store in Hatton Garden to his vehicle, which is waiting outside. The mob follows him as his security team tries to get him in the car, and Mayweather looks seemingly frustrated by the situation.

Floyd Mayweather chased out of Hatton Gardens in London. The public are angry over his comments and support for Israel. pic.twitter.com/qUSVsvsE9j — Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) December 10, 2024

According to the Daily Mail, some members of the crowd were heard yelling racial slurs at Mayweather and his team. This isn’t the first time the boxer has been called out over his support of Israel amid the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. The retired heavyweight champion arranged for a jet to deliver over 5,000 pounds of supplies on Oct. 15 and then posted his stance on Instagram. “I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists,” he wrote.

“Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes.”

More than a year later, Mayweather has continued his support. Days before the London incident, he announced the Mayweather Israel Initiative on his social media account to gift Israeli orphans when they celebrate their birthdays over the next year. A mobile van will distribute birthday gifts throughout the region. “Over the next year, every orphan in Israel will be visited by the Floyd Mobile and receive special birthday gifts,” he wrote on Instagram.

“To all the widows and orphans: keep your heads held high as we honor the cherished memories of those who have passed. A heartfelt thank you to Shai Graucher for your incredible work in making this possible.”

