Floyd Mayweather Sends Personal Plane To Israel With Over 5,000 Pounds Of Supplies

Boxer Floyd Mayweather is doing his part for the people of Israel.

The retired heavyweight champion arranged for a jet to deliver over 5,000 pounds of supplies on Oct. 15, TMZ reports.

Several volunteers and Mayweather’s bodyguards loaded the plane in Los Angeles to head to the Middle Eastern country in collaboration with friends Jona Rechnitz, Maya Sinai, and David and Gitel Rubin, who sourced the supplies and the trip.

The plane made several stops before landing in Tel Aviv, miles away from cthe haos. Since Oct. 7, over 1,200 Israelis have been killed and more than 150 people—including Americans—have been held captive.

“When I called Floyd and asked him if he would be willing to send his plane to Israel with necessary supplies for soldiers, Rechnitz said, ‘Of course. I got your back. I don’t care how much it costs. Make it happen.”

The legendary boxer is one of the most vocal celebrities in support of Israel. After making several posts about the turmoil, Mayweather made it clear on what side of the fight he stands on according o TMZ.

“I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists,” he wrote. “Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes.”

On the same day that the jet took the journey overseas, according to Los Angeles Magazine, Mayweather participated in a march to the Museum of Tolerance in L.A. in support of Israel. The half-mile march started at the Orthodox synagogue Young Israel of Century City and ended at the museum for a program where Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a solidarity video.

