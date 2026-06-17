Business by Sidnee Michelle Forbes Names Top Immigrant Changemakers, Black And Brown Leaders Take Center Stage The ranking was released as part of the media company's commemoration of the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026.







Among those recognized on the new Forbes list are several prominent Black entrepreneurs, executives, athletes, and artists whose work spans industries from artificial intelligence and finance to entertainment and publishing.

Forbes unveiled its inaugural “Forbes 250: America’s Most Successful Living Immigrants” list, recognizing foreign-born leaders whose contributions have helped shape U.S. business, technology, culture, and philanthropy.

The ranking, released as part of the media company’s commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026, spotlights immigrants who have generated significant economic and cultural impact after building their careers in the United States. Forbes editors evaluated candidates based on factors such as influence, wealth creation, leadership, and societal contributions.

Cameroonian-born NBA star Joel Embiid, who became a U.S. citizen in 2022, was included for his achievements on and off the court.

Other honorees include Nigerian-born author and speaker Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

According to Forbes, nearly 50 million foreign-born residents live in the United States, accounting for roughly 15% of the nation’s population. The publication said immigrants have founded or co-founded many of the country’s largest companies and continue to play a significant role in driving innovation and economic growth.

“Since its inception, America has been a place where people come to turn ambition into opportunity and possibility into reality,” Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane said in a statement announcing the ranking.

RELATED CONTENT: Some Employees Actually Like Their Jobs: Forbes Reveals 2026’s Top Workplaces