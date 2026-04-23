News by Kandiss Edwards Man Accused of Providing Weapon that Led to Killing Of 8 Children Charles Ford faces federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and making false statements.







The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana has charged a 56-year-old man with illegally possessing and providing the firearm used in a weekend mass shooting that killed eight children

Charles Ford faces federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and making false statements to federal agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced April 21. Investigators allege that Ford provided the assault-style pistol used by 31-year-old Shamar Elkins to carry out the murders.

If convicted, Ford faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Ford initially denied having the weapon before admitting he possessed it. He later claimed to investigators that Elkins likely stole the gun from his truck in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

“The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”) is engaged and committed to holding people accountable for illegal possession and use of firearms that harm our community,” said Alcohol, Tobacco, and Fireamrs Special Agent Joshua Jackson said in a statement. “Holding people accountable does not stop with the person who pulled the trigger but also includes those who give access to and proliferate firearms that are later used in violent crime.”

Shreveport Man Arrested for Allegedly Supplying Gun Used by Shamar Elkins in Mass Shooting That Killed 8 Children



Faces Federal Prison Time

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana has charged Charles Ford, 56, with felon in possession of a… pic.twitter.com/SmTzk3dVPN — Christina Aguayo (@ChristinaNewstv) April 22, 2026

The shooting, described by officials as “beyond comprehension,” resulted in the deaths of seven of Elkins’ children and one of their cousins. The victims ranged in age from 3 to 11. Two women, including Elkins’ wife, were also shot and remain hospitalized. A ninth child escaped the massacre by jumping from the roof of the home during the shooting.

Elkins died following a police pursuit and a shootout with officers.

Because Elkins cannot face trial, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller said federal prosecutors are committed to holding those who enabled the violence accountable. Keller noted that tracing the weapon led investigators to Ford after the original purchaser of the firearm informed law enforcement she had given the weapon to him.

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