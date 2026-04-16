Suspected Gunman Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of 7-Month Old Brooklyn Girl

Amuri Greene pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of a 7-month-old girl and the wounding of her 2-year-old brother in Brooklyn.

According to the New York Daily News, Greene, 21, appeared in Brooklyn Supreme Court after police said he shot the children, who were not the intended targets.

Prosecutors said Greene, while riding on a moped with Matthew Rodriguez, shot the children, who were in a stroller. After being apprehended, he told police officers that he was aiming for the children’s father.

Rodriguez, 18, was driving the moped during the incident, which took place April 1 in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The infant was struck in the head.

Greene, who gave a fake name to paramedics while being transported to the hospital, broke his leg when the moped crashed after both suspects fled the scene. He is being held without bail until he next appears in court on June 10.

Rodriguez, who fled the city after the shooting, was found in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, and appeared in court April 14 after waiving extradition. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, assault, hindering prosecution, and tampering with a witness.

As the 18-year-old was being taken to the 90th Precinct station house, he told reporters, “I didn’t do it. I didn’t know that was going to happen. I promise I didn’t know he was going to do that. I didn’t know he was going to pull the trigger.”

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, “I promised that the men who stole their child’s life would be held accountable and justice will prevail. Both defendants have now been arraigned. We will continue to fight for this family, and we will continue to fight to make sure that no family ever has to go through what this family went through.”

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