https://nappy.co/photo/oXC1l00om7w9vuyQKsoK7 Career by Sidnee Michelle Lyn Siawe Launches ‘Your Work Buddy,’ A Monetizing Platform For Freelancers Siawe said the idea for Your Work Buddy emerged while she worked as a technology consultant at Accenture.







After nearly two decades in finance and technology, entrepreneur Lyn Siawe is helping tech professionals transform their expertise into income through her latest startup, Your Work Buddy, a talent marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking specialized skills, Afrotech reports.

A Nigerian native, Siawe moved to the United States at age 16 after completing high school. She studied economics and finance at the University of Houston before earning her degree from Southern New Hampshire University, launching a career that ultimately inspired her move into entrepreneurship.

Before founding Your Work Buddy, Siawe launched Ziva’s World, an educational children’s platform focused on social issues. Over the past 11 years, the brand expanded into children’s books and fragrance products and secured a partnership with Walmart, according to the outlet.

Siawe said the idea for Your Work Buddy emerged while she worked as a technology consultant at Accenture, where she struggled to find resources after volunteering to create a custom report.

“I remember I had a situation where I had to create a custom report,” Siawe said. “No one asked me, so I volunteered to do it because what I realized is that in the tech world, you have to reinvent yourself to be an asset, to be valuable.”

That experience exposed what she saw as a gap in professional support, leading her to build a platform that matches businesses with freelancers and professionals in software engineering, coding, design, marketing, sales, and writing.

“The primary goal is to turn tech expertise into ownership,” Siawe told the publication. “Your knowledge will become your portfolio … and your knowledge will become your assets.”

Freelancers create verified profiles by submitting identification and employment history, while clients pay for services at the time of booking. The platform maintains payment records and identity verification to help resolve disputes, trace transactions, and process refunds when necessary.

Your Work Buddy offers free and paid membership options. The free plan includes five client conversations and biweekly payouts. A $19.99 monthly subscription provides unlimited client outreach, on-demand withdrawals, and the ability to sell digital products such as templates, guides, toolkits, and courses.

“You know your worth. You know how many years you’ve put into building all of these special skills and expertise,” Siawe said. “As long as you understand that your knowledge becomes your asset, you own your space.”

The company is bootstrapped and is pursuing investment and grant funding. Your Work Buddy is available through a mobile web app and on iOS and Android devices.

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