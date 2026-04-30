Fashion & Beauty by Jeroslyn JoVonn Former BET CEO, Debra Lee, Turns A New Leaf With Namesake Collection Of Luxury Handbags Former BET CEO, Debra Lee, is pursuing a lifelong passion for fashion with the launch of a namesake luxury handbag collection.







After years of leadership in the boardroom, Debra Lee has launched a designer handbag line that fellow women powerhouses can align with.

On April 29, the former CEO of BET unveiled The Debra Lee Collection, a new line of luxury handbags featuring four styles — the Debi, Ava, Billie Mini, and Quinn. All crafted from sustainable calf leather, the collection marks a bold new chapter after her decades-long career steering a media juggernaut.

“This collection represents a meaningful pivot in my life and career,” Lee told The Hollywood Reporter. “After decades spent building organizations and supporting culture and creativity through my work, this is an opportunity to create something personal. More than that, I hope it inspires women to follow their passions, even if the path isn’t always direct.”

Crafted in Italy, the line is designed with the “accomplished woman” in mind, offering pieces meant to move seamlessly through every aspect of her life. Featuring four signature styles made from sustainable calf leather and offered in seasonal colors, The Debra Lee Collection brings fresh options to the luxury handbag market, with prices ranging from $900 to $2,300.

It’s a true passion project for Debra Lee, rooted in a dream she first had in college before her career took her into the executive world. Raised by two seamstress grandmothers and a mother who taught her to sew, she had early ties to fashion.

But after graduating from Brown University, earning a master’s at Harvard University, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School, her focus shifted to business. She joined BET in 1986 as general counsel, rose to president and CEO in 1996, and later became chairman and CEO in 2005 — a role she held until 2018.

“Ever since college, I dreamed of working in fashion. Life took me on a different path, one I’m deeply grateful for, but that dream never left me,” she shared in an Instagram announcement. “Today, I’m proud to introduce the Debra Lee Collection: a luxury handbag line handcrafted in Italy, designed for the woman who moves through many worlds.”

Lee continued. “My mother taught me to sew. Both of my grandmothers were seamstresses. Craftsmanship has always been part of who I am. These bags are the most personal thing I’ve ever created. Sometimes life takes you in unexpected directions. But it is never too late to take a risk and pursue something that excites you.”

Now serving on the boards of Warner Bros. Discovery, Marriott International, and Procter & Gamble, along with founding Leading Women Defined and co-founding Monarch Collective, Lee created her luxury handbag line with the ambitious woman in mind.

“After more than 30 years in business, I feel ready to take this leap and create something entirely my own,” she said. “Handbags seemed like the perfect entry point; a limited collection built on the highest quality — equal parts beautiful and functional — designed for women whose style is as distinctive as their ambitions.”

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