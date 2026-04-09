Ye Sued By Former Bodyguard For Unpaid Wages

A former bodyguard for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is suing him for nearly $850,000 in unpaid wages and damages, alleging violations of labor laws and wrongful termination.

According to TMZ.com, Jonathan Monroe, who worked as a full-time bodyguard for the “Diamonds from Sierra Leone” rapper, is seeking approximately $850,000, claiming he wasn’t paid all his wages.

In the legal paperwork, he is requesting damages, including $7,725 for unpaid overtime, $37,620 for lost wages, $500,000 for lost earnings, $100,000 for pain and suffering, and an additional $100,000 in punitive damages.

Monroe claims that in a previous attempt to get his money, Ye did not respond. He also said that he filled up Ye’s Lamborghini. When he requested reimbursement for the gas, Ye allegedly ignored him.

“When I asked for cash or use of his credit card to cover the expense, [Kanye] walked away from me without a response.”

Hot 97 reported that Monroe initially filed a claim against the rapper in October 2024. He said in that lawsuit that he worked for the mercurial recording artist between 36 and 50 hours per week.

The former bodyguard claims that Ye violated several labor code violations, including “misclassification of him as an independent contractor, unpaid overtime, and unlawful withholding of wages.” He alleged that Ye wrongfully terminated him for “engaging in a protected activity.”

As the case moves forward, the lawsuit adds to a growing list of legal and public challenges facing Ye, with Monroe’s claims centering on broader issues around labor practices and worker protections. Whether the court sides with the former bodyguard or not, the outcome could have implications beyond this dispute, particularly as conversations around employee classification and fair compensation continue to evolve.





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