Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Wireless Festival Canceled After Ye Was Denied Request For Travel The controversial artist was announced as the featured performer at the Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in North London, which had been scheduled to take place between July 10 and 12







The United Kingdom has blocked Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, from entering the country, prompting the organizers of the Wireless Festival to cancel the entire three-day event.

According to The Associated Press, after Ye submitted an application for an electronic travel authorization to visit the U.K., the government denied the request, citing his presence as not “conducive to the public good.” Based on that decision, festival organizers canceled the outdoor event and assured customers who had already purchased tickets that they would receive a refund.

After news broke that the “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” rapper was headlining the festival, the controversies surrounding the music producer sparked an uproar, prompting the title sponsor, Pepsi, to pull out. Ye released a song in 2025 named “Heil Hitler” that caused controversy, and he also had a website advertising a swastika T-shirt for sale, which was taken down after people complained, as well as past antisemitic remarks.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was vocal in opposition to Ye’s appearance, spoke about the organizers’ decision to invite the recording artist.

“Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless. This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer releases a statement saying Ye should never have been invited to headline Wireless



“Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless. This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to… pic.twitter.com/uxYMKBVu50 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 7, 2026

Other festival sponsors (Rockstar Energy and Diageo) had also pulled out before Ye’s travel request was denied. Ye released a statement saying he would like the opportunity to speak to the Jewish community in the U.K. before learning of the denial.

He said he “would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the U.K. in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough — I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

However, Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said his group would meet with him if he withdrew from the festival.

“The Jewish community will want to see a genuine remorse and change before believing that the appropriate place to test this sincerity is on the main stage at the Wireless Festival,” Rosenberg said.

BBC News reported that the organizers of Wireless Festival released a statement saying that “multiple stakeholders” were consulted before booking Ye, and that no concerns were raised at the time. They also denounce antisemitism in their statement.

“Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognize the real and personal impact these issues have had. As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and despite this still hopes to be allowed to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the U.K.”